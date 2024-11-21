The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the surprises of the NFL season so far in 2024, as Jim Harbaugh has them out to a 7-3 start in his first season as head coach. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Los Angeles, but Harbaugh has quickly built a team with a ton of camaraderie and a physical identity that wins at the line of scrimmage.

Despite the Chargers' early-season success and a seemingly clear path to the playoffs, Harbaugh isn't getting complacent just yet. The former Michigan head coach still wants more, and he gave an interesting strategy for blocking out the positive noise on Wednesday according to Alex Insdorf of Bolt Beat.

“When people are giving you accolades and compliments and telling you you've arrived, kick them in the shins,” Harbaugh said, per Insdorf. “You kick them right in the shins, that's what you do. … They're trying to make you soft. Kick them in the shins.”

The Chargers are riding high after a wild 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chargers had a 27-6 lead early in the second half of that one before the Bengals came back to tie it up. However, Justin Herbert led a game-winning touchdown drive to give the Chargers the win.

Harbaugh and company are currently preparing for another big game on Monday night in what some will call the Harbaugh bowl. The Chargers will host John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal game in the AFC standings.

Chargers building an identity with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert

The Chargers' roster is still lacking elite talent almost across the board, but they have found a way to win a lot of games this season on the back of a newfound identity installed by Jim Harbaugh and his staff since arriving in Los Angeles.

That identity starts with the defensive side of the ball and the line of scrimmage, just like it did at Michigan, Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers and all of Harbaugh's previous stops. Despite lacking very much talent on the interior of the offensive line, the Chargers have established a strong running attack that they are committed to throughout each game.

Defensively, the Chargers have blossomed into one of the best units in football under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter despite working with a lot of very young, unheralded players in the secondary and dealing with injuries to both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. The Bengals got them some in the second half on Sunday, but the Bengals have been doing that to just about everyone. There's no reason for concern there.

In the passing game, the Chargers clearly lack the top-end talent on the perimeter that is needed to field an elite passing game, but Justin Herbert does the trick for now. Despite throwing a ton of passes to star rookie Ladd McConkey and a group of receivers that not many people have heard of, Herbert is still able to pull off five or six of the most ridiculous throws on the field each week.