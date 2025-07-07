The Baltimore Ravens are ready to get over the hump in the AFC playoffs in 2025. Baltimore just could not get past Buffalo in the playoffs last season. Hopefully Baltimore's offseason additions can help the Ravens finally get to a Super Bowl this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the NFL's top 10 running backs in a recent article. Fowler drew upon knowledge from NFL scouts, coaches, and league executives to make his ranking.

Ravens fans will not be surprised that Derrick Henry came in second on Fowler's list.

One AFC executive explained why Henry is still such a “monster” despite being a 31-year-old running back.

“He'll slow down at some point, but he's got elite body composition and elite work ethic,” an AFC executive said. “He's a monster. No one wants to tackle him, and then when he wears you down, that's when he breaks off that big run.”

Henry may actually be getting better, or at least more efficient, as he ages.

He had 5.9 yards per carry last season, which is the highest mark by a player with 250+ carries in a season since Adrian Peterson's 6.0 yards per carry in 2012.

Henry also has 13 career games with 150+ rushing yards and two touchdowns, which ties Jim Brown for the most in NFL history.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry still a monster at rushing yards after contact

One of Derrick Henry's best abilities as a running back is earning extra yards after contact.

Fowler explained just how special Henry was a creating extra yards during the 2024 season.

“Mr. Laughs at First Contact still refuses to go down,” Fowler wrote. “Henry's 830 rushing yards after contact in 2024 — his first season with the Ravens — were 191 more than the next-closest player (Josh Jacobs). His 3,634 yards after contact since 2020 is 945 more than the second-ranked player (also Jacobs). All of this is nothing new. Tackling Henry has forever been an arduous task. But coming off 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, Henry appears averse to the running back cliff to which most 30-somethings succumb.”

Henry has always thrived on creating yards after contact. As a result, he has always been an efficient runner.

According to StatMuse, Henry's has never logged fewer than 4.2 yards per carry in a single season throughout his career. Over his career, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

The Ravens extended Henry this offseason, handing him a two-year contract worth $30 million.

Hopefully Henry continues to dominate the NFL during the 2025 season later this fall.