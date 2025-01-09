The Los Angeles Chargers resurrected themselves from a disastrous 2023 season. Running back JK Dobbins and wide receiver Quentin Johnston have helped spearhead this playoff run. But now both have their postseason status in jeopardy.

The playoff-bound Bolts received concerning updates on both offensive options Thursday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Chargers are listing RB J.K. Dobbins (ankle) and WR Quentin Johnston (thigh) as questionable for Saturday's playoff versus Houston,” Pelissero reported on X.

The insider adds that veteran wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a foot injury. But the status of Dobbins and Johnston emerges as the most concerning news for a team entering the AFC Wild Card run.

Impact of JK Dobbins and Quentin Johnston for Chargers

Dobbins came to L.A. with a prime chance to become the lead running back for Jim Harbaugh and his first Chargers team. The veteran became impactful in 13 games played.

The 26-year-old witnessed new career-highs in carries (195) and yardage (905). He also broke off six big runs, including bursting through the Cincinnati Bengals on his epic 29-yard touchdown scamper to lead the 34-27 win on Nov. 18. Dobbins also scored nine rushing touchdowns, matching his previous career best from his 2020 rookie season.

Johnston, meanwhile, entered the Harbaugh era seeking redemption. The 21st overall pick of the '23 draft endured a rough rookie season that came with no shortage of criticism. The towering 6-foot-4, 215-pound WR ended '23 catching only 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

Harbaugh, however, worked with him. And the head coach helped improve Johnston's numbers to 55 catches, 711 yards while leading the way with eight touchdown catches.

The Chargers now face the possibility of playing without their top rusher or leading receiver with the road trip to Houston on deck. This is also a franchise seeking their first playoff victory since Jan.6, 2019 — when the Bolts defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-17. The Chargers own a 12-19 all-time record in postseason play.