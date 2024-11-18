JK Dobbins took flight for the Los Angeles Chargers, literally. The running back took the leap of faith from the three-yard line, and scaled the orange pylon and goal line.

Dobbins' epic go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left sealed the 34-27 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Dobbins rumbled for 29 yards and axed any thought the Chargers had about settling for a field goal.

He executed that leaping touchdown on a night top pass rusher Khalil Mack couldn't suit up. And with breakout wide receiver Ladd McConkey needing to fight off an early injury.

Dobbins' unreal run sparked a flurry of reactions online, plus sideline reactions. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow widened his eyes as captured by ESPN Sportscenter's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Staying with ESPN reactions, Sam Block called Dobbins an NFL Comeback Player of the Year contender. Block outlined how Dobbins suffered a litany of injuries from a broken fibula, torn ACL, torn meniscus, but never gave up.

Robert Griffin III knows too how impactful Dobbins is in the backfield once he's at full strength.

Dobbins himself acknowledged what he endured to reach this point. But he thanked Jesus in front of NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark and kept praying.

Meanwhile, Dobbins received love from Ohio State fans. One Buckeyes fan reshared a profound memory of Dobbins in the Ohio State uniform — showing him pulling off a similar stunt for his touchdown.

Dobbins became the toast of Chargers social media. He got fans going bonkers. While also getting one NFL writer to remind one team of their failure to sign him.

JK Dobbins' impact with Chargers including Bengals game

Dobbins arrived to the Bolts a past rival of Harbaugh's Michigan teams. He even came as a 2024 free agent.

Dobbins wasn't even considered as a Dallas Cowboys signing, per Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“Let me also say this, the Cowboys didn’t even give JK Dobbins a call,” Hill posted on X.

How impactful has the 25-year-old become? Dobbins now has racked up 670 rushing yards in all 10 games. He's scored six times including the flying one from Sunday.

Dobbins, though, is on pace for this career-first: A long-awaited 1,000-yard season. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder additionally needs three more touchdowns to tie his previous career best of nine scores from his rookie year of 2020 while with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dobbins handled only 11 carries for the Chargers and tallied 56 yards. But the 11th carry broke the Bolts out of their scoring slump, and ended any thought of a Chargers collapse. Los Angeles nearly lost its 27-6 lead late.

The once injury-riddled RB took the most crucial dive in the game — the one that bolted up the Chargers' morale. He got fans going bonkers, and lifted the Chargers further into the playoff picture by elevating their record to 7-3 now.