With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Chargers have their first primetime game of the season. Ahead of the Chargers-Cowboys game, we’ll make our Chargers Week 6 predictions.

After starting the season 0-2, the Chargers rebounded nicely with two straight wins versus the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders before going on bye in Week 5. At 2-2, the Chargers unsurprisingly trail the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Unless the Chiefs slip at some point this season, it's unlikely Los Angeles can overtake the division, but they should be big players in the Wild Card race again.

Coming off the bye, the Chargers will face the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is coming off their worst loss of the season after the San Francisco 49ers blew them out 42-10. Aside from the 49ers loss, the Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year. Outside of the Miami Dolphins who the Chargers faced in Week 1, Dallas will be the best team the Chargers have faced this year. The Chargers finally got some momentum going as they won two straight games, so they'll have to hope to keep that going after taking a week off for the bye. Quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a fractured finger, but he will be good to go for the game.

If the Chargers can beat the Cowboys and advance to 3-2, they'll prove they can beat the better teams in the NFL. They'll also solidify their place in the AFC playoff race. With that in mind, let's check out our Chargers Week 6 predictions.

3. Austin Ekeler runs for over 100 yards

Austin Ekeler has missed the past three Chargers games while dealing with an ankle injury, but he is 99% sure he'll be back to face the Cowboys. Ekeler's absence has been huge for the Chargers, as backup Joshua Kelley has only averaged 2.83 yards per carry. In the one game Ekeler played this season versus the Dolphins, he had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys have been known for their defense this year, but this is actually a favorable matchup for Ekeler. The Cowboys run defense has struggled somewhat and ranks in the bottom half of the league. Both the Cardinals and 49ers found success running the ball against Dallas, so the Chargers could look to Ekeler to take advantage for the offense.

2. Chargers LB Khalil Mack has 3+ sacks again

Prior to the bye, Khalil Mack had a career game by putting up six sacks versus his former team. The six sacks tied Mack for the league lead in sacks at the time and easily won him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. The performance was tied for the second most sacks a player has had in one game and was the second 5+ sack game Mack has had in his career.

Dak Prescott was sacked four times last week by the 49ers. Prescott held on to the ball too long, including when he was sacked out of the pocket by linebacker Fred Warner instead of throwing the ball away. Expect Mack to teach Prescott a lesson if the quarterback doesn't get the ball out quickly.

1. Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws four passing touchdowns

It would be a bad look for the Cowboys if they allowed two consecutive four-touchdown games to opposing quarterbacks. The Cowboys just allowed Brock Purdy to have a four-touchdown game, and Justin Herbert can be even more of a threat with his arm. Herbert does not have a four-touchdown game on the year yet, but threw three touchdowns in the win over the Vikings.

On top of that, the Cowboys secondary has weakened since the season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs. The Chargers also lost wide receiver Mike Williams for the year, but Herbert has plenty of weapons to throw to including Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston. Now that the Dallas pass defense has had some weaknesses exposed, look for Herbert to have a big day as Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gets revenge on his former team.