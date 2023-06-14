Amid his contract situation with the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert is still not sure whether he'd consider a potential hold-in should training camp start without a deal getting done.

Herbert understands his role and responsibility for the team, and so he remains conflicted on how to navigate the situation while still putting the Chargers in a position to succeed.

“The role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and to do everything he can to put that team in a position to win. I understand that responsibility. It's something that we'll address when the time comes, but I guess we'll see,” Herbert shared, per Joe Reedy of AP Sports.

That is definitely not an encouraging sign, especially since it screams that a hold-in is possible. Justin Herbert could report to training camp but not join the team's practices until they agree to a new contract.

Fans will have to understand where Herbert is coming from, though. He definitely deserves a pay raise, and the Chargers risk making him unhappy and feel the franchise has no trust in him if it doesn't get done.

Fortunately, the Chargers understand that. And while there isn't much progress, at least the two sides are having discussions. Head coach Brandon Staley also recently expressed that he is “hopeful” and “confident” they will be able to resolve the contract issue sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, it does get sorted out before training camp. The Chargers don't want the issue to cause unnecessary distractions, especially ahead of a promising 2023 campaign.