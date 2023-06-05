Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's contract is the biggest topic of discussion among the team's fanbase at the moment. While fans are waiting with bated breath for updates on Herbert signing the dotted line, they're also waiting for news of Herbert's status for OTAs this week.

The Chargers quarterback spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that he will be taking part in 7-on-7 drills at OTAs this week, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Herbert, recovering from labrum surgery he underwent in January on his non-throwing shoulder, has participated in the voluntary offseason program but has not taken part in drills.

He had resumed throwing in May.

The Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on Herbert's contract, which will cost the franchise $29.5 million in 2024.

While Los Angeles bought themselves some time, they are still working on an extension for the Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media that contract talks with Herbert are “ongoing“, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had made it clear back in January that the franchise wants Herbert in LA for a “long time.”

It's not hard to see why.

In just three seasons, Herbert, 25, has thrown for at least 4300 yards in each campaign and tallied 94 touchdowns against 35 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes in his career.

Team success is the only thing that has eluded Herbert, as the Chargers have a 25-24 record with him under center.

But the team continued to invest in Herbert this offseason, placating star running back with a revised, incentive-based contract amid trade rumors while also selecting a big-time playmaker in Quentin Johnston in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Now, they just need to finish hammering out a new contract with Herbert.