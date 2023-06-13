The Los Angeles Chargers are still recovering from a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nonetheless, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 season. As long as Justin Herbert is under center, there are lots of reasons to be excited.

However, the contract situation with Herbert has been a massive storyline this offseason, and head coach Brandon Staley gave an update during practice on Tuesday, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

‘Brandon Staley says he's hopeful that Justin Herbert's contract will get worked out during this break before training camp and that it's “ongoing.”‘

Since entering the NFL, Justin Herbert has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. But, with Jalen Hurts' new deal and Lamar Jackson's contract this offseason, the deals for Joe Burrow and Herbert should exceed those. On the other hand, Chargers GM Tom Telesco isn't thinking that way at all.

Despite that, the talks are “ongoing”, which is certainly good news for both sides. The Chargers had some contract issues with Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler before they were able to patch things up and keep him around for at least one more year.

With a few months to go until the regular season begins, it would be beneficial for both parties to lock in a new deal and keep Herbert in LA for years to come. With all of the pieces that returned to LA, including first-round draft choice Quentin Johnston, the Chargers should be a popular playoff pick in 2023 and beyond.