The Los Angeles Chargers are at it again. Talent be darned, Justin Herbert and the gang just continue to sputter and lose in ridiculous ways, this time to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 20-17.

Herbert took the blame for the loss, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. The Chargers' star quarterback recognized what went wrong and didn’t pin the loss on anything other than what the offense can control.

“I thought those receivers, they made plays, and the offensive line, they're going up against a really good front seven, and they battled well today, and they gave me plenty of time to be able to get the ball off,” Herbert said, via ESPN. ”I feel horrible for the guys for the way that the game went, but we'll have to be better and learn from it.”

Herbert and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley both recognized that Herbert missed a great opportunity to set Keenan Allen up with a catch-and-run by missing the throw. He overthrew him multiple times on what could have been key plays. While he still can do things many quarterbacks can’t, it's the inability to make necessary throws that often cost him in big moments.

While the Chargers still have time to get back into the playoffs, the team just continues to underwhelm. Staley is on the hot seat and Herbert's propensity for throwing back-breaking picks continues to hamper Los Angeles.

The Chargers, now 2-3 on the season, are in for a tough one next week when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.