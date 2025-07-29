The Los Angeles Chargers opened up the checkbook for an offensive lineman while standout receiver Ladd McConkey ruminated about 2024. Unfortunately, McConkey’s current status involves dealing with a minor injury, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The young talent could miss practice time, according to a post on X by Daniel Popper.

Ladd McConkey is working through a minor injury, according to Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh does not expect McConkey to practice today.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey hoping for big year

Several NFL observers think McConkey could cut loose in Harbaugh’s offense with Justin Herbert at the controls, according to chargers.com.

“I think he has the ceiling of being a top 10 receiver in the NFL,” Mina Kimes said. “He was a guy I actually feel like we didn't give enough credit during the season for how good he was.

“I was pulling up numbers on receivers the other day and I had to stop and double check myself. He was fourth in yards per route run versus man coverage. Then I went back and watched some of his reps and he was like killing dudes over the middle of the field.”

Kimes added that Chargers’ offensive coordinator Greg Roman used McConkey wisely.

“I think Greg Roman did a great job springing him open out of bunches, tight formations,” Kimes said. “But he's such a good route runner, we knew that in college obviously. The pull-away speed I thought was really impressive. I thought as the year went on we saw his usage and route tree expanding.”

She added that McConkey is a threat in every phase of the passing game.

“I think he is a true three-level threat,” Kimes said. “He's a true (WR1) in my opinion, the offense can flow through him. The sky is the limit for Ladd McConkey.”

One down note for McConkey is not having much help around him. Quentin Johnston sits in the WR2 spot while rookie Tre Harris is WR3. And the depth chart is extremely shallow. If defenses focus on McConkey, he might not have the big year that Kimes has projected.