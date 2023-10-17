Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a back-breaking turnover late in Monday night's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, as his pass intended for wide receiver Quentin Johnston was intercepted by defensive back Stephon Gilmore. That INT essentially snuffed any remaining hope for the Bolts to score a victory at home over Dallas. Moreover, the same interception added yet another lowlight to Herbert's list of interceptions in the clutch (via Ed Werder of ESPN).

“A Stephon Gilmore clinching INT note: Justin Herbert threw his 13th career interception in the 4th quarter of a one-score game tonight. That’s 5 more than any other QB in the NFL since entering the league in 2020.”

The Cowboys' defense was also just too much for Justin Herbert during that ill-fated drive in the fourth quarter. Before Gilmore's pick, Herbert was taken to the ground by Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons which led to a loss of eight yards for the Chargers. Herbert finished the game with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 22-for-37 completions.

Herbert has yet to have a season in the NFL in which he had fewer than 10 interceptions. However, the pick he threw against the Cowboys was just his second through five games in the 2023 NFL regular season as against the nine touchdowns he has already recorded over the same stretch.

Even with his late-game blunder versus the Cowboys, Herbert still has the support and belief of the Chargers, who signed him to a $262.5 million contract extension last July. Nevertheless, he has to come up consistently clean, especially in clutch situations if he is to become the quarterback who leads the Bolts to a Super Bowl title.