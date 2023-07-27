Justin Herbert recently signed a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, and he is already proving its worth in training camp with new wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Chargers fans can be seen going crazy as Herbert and Johnston connect on a deep ball at practice, via the NFL Twitter account.

Quentin Johnston was known as a deep ball threat while at TCU, so it comes as no surprise that he and Justin Herbert are already connecting for long ones at Chargers training camp. Johnston figures to be a primary option for Herbert and the Chargers this year alongside Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the huge contract extension for Herbert, the Chargers are definitely expecting a big season out of him. Nevertheless, the problem in recent years hasn't been Herbert but the rest of the Chargers. While Los Angeles can count on Herbert to put up solid quarterback play, they hope to be a much better overall team this year.

This will start on the defensive side of the ball, as Los Angeles really struggled to stop opposing teams from scoring the ball last season. The Chargers will have a good chance at being a contender if their defense can do a better job of getting off of the field in 2023.

Still, Chargers fans will have no problem containing their excitement at least for the offensive side of the ball. Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston will give them plenty to cheer about this season if they can pull off more connections like this one from training camp.