The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This move follows the suspension of star safety Derwin James, who will miss one game due to multiple violations of player safety rules.

Jefferson, 32, brings significant experience to the Chargers' secondary, having appeared in 114 regular-season games and six playoff contests during his career. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, where he became a reliable defender. His performance led to a four-year, $34 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

However, injuries interrupted Jefferson’s time with the Ravens, and he was eventually released. He later joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 but landed on injured reserve, followed by stints on the practice squads of the New York Giants and a second stint with the Ravens. After briefly stepping away from the field to work in the Ravens’ scouting department, Jefferson came out of retirement and signed with the Chargers in June 2024.

His strong preseason showing earned him a spot on the practice squad, and with James now sidelined, Jefferson has been elevated to the 53-man roster. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson was promoted to fill the void left by James ahead of the crucial AFC West showdown against the Chiefs.

Sunday’s matchup represents a critical test for the Chargers’ defense, which will face the high-powered Kansas City offense. Jefferson is expected to play a significant role in stabilizing the secondary during James’ absence. If he takes the field, it will mark Jefferson’s 115th regular-season game, further adding to his veteran experience.

Jefferson’s promotion provides the Chargers with a seasoned defender as they prepare for a high-stakes divisional game. His leadership and experience in both regular-season and postseason play will be key in helping the Chargers maintain defensive strength in James' absence.