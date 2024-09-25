The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. It was the team's first loss of the 2024 season. However, that is not the only loss the Chargers will suffer, given safety Derwin James' NFL suspension status for Week 4.

The NFL decided to spend James for one game for continuously violating the league's rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. One highlighted issue was during Sunday's loss to the Steelers when James initiated helmet-to-helmet contact with tight end Pat Freiermuth during a tackle. James' action resulted in a penalty.

James tried to appeal the suspension, and he got a final verdict before the team's next matchup. James' one-game suspension will be upheld, and he will miss the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The NFL takes actions of unnecessary roughness seriously, and their suspension of Derwin James shows that. Surely, James will be more careful in future engagements with offensive players.

James entered his sixth year with the Chargers in 2024. The team selected him with their 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft. James comes off a stout year in 2023 where totaled a career-high 125 total tackles. Through three games in 2024, he has amassed 21 tackles.

Derwin James' suspension is not the only thing Los Angeles has to worry about for Week 4.

The Chargers lost the services of Justin Herbert during the Steelers loss after he suffered an ankle injury. Hebert was brutally honest when speaking about the injury after the game. He said he did his best to fight through the pain, but it was too much for him to stay in and keep playing.

Despite the injury, Herbert's status is “hopeful” for Sunday's Chiefs game, according to Lindsey Thirty of ESPN.

Will the undermanned Chargers rise above their woes and beat a highly-touted Kansas City team in Week 4?