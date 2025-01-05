The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed a great season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers had hoped to turn their fortunes around after finishing 5-12 last season and sitting in last place in the AFC West.

They have exceeded expectations, as the Chargers will be playing postseason football. That certainly was one of Harbaugh's goals as he took over the franchise, but after the team had collapsed so badly in 2023, a return to the playoffs looked like something of a pipedream.

But Harbaugh simplified their approach and he put together an offense that could run the football and protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers adapted quickly to their head coach and they did not resemble the team that fell to pieces last year under former head coach Brandon Staley.

The Chargers were focused on both sides of the ball. Perhaps the most important aspect is that Herbert has remained healthy throughout the season. He is clearly one of the most talented passers in the league and he combines his arm talent with excellent decision making and athleticism.

The Harbaugh influence is clearly felt in the offensive huddle because the Chargers are all about protecting the ball. In past years Herbert would throw the ball all over the yard in an attempt to make big plays. While he often did just that, Herbert would also make risky throws that were intercepted by ball-hawking opponents.

This season, Herbert has protected each possession. He has completed 304 of 468 passes for 3,524 yards with 21 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Opponents have learned that Herbert is not about to deliver any free gifts this season.

Chargers would like to finish with the No. 5 seed

The Chargers are not about to give in to any opponent this season. They won't concede anything no matter what playoff position they are in. However, they would be much better off if they could wrest the No. 5 playoff seed away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fifth seed represents the Wild Card team with the best record of the teams that did not win division titles. That team will play the No. 4 seed, which is the division winner with the fourth-best record in the AFC. That team is the Houston Texans.

At the start of the season, the Texans were looked at as the team that may have had the best chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the AFC. While the Texans are the best team in the AFC South, they struggled compared to the other AFC division champions.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud did not have the kind of year he did as a rookie in 2023, and the Texans don't appear to be the dangerous team that they were at this point last year.

If the Chargers can beat the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 18 and the Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers will have an 11-6 record while the Steelers will fall to 10-7. That scenario would allow the Chargers to gain the No. 5 seed and a road game against the Texans. However, if both teams finish with the same record, the Steelers would have the edge because they beat the Chargers in the regular season.

Nightmare scenario at No. 6 seed vs. Ravens

If the Steelers defeat the Bengals in their Week 18 game or the Chargers lose to the Raiders in their game, Los Angeles would finish as the No. 6 seed.

The No. 6 seed will face the AFC division winner with the third-best record and that's the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore hammered the Cleveland Browns 35-10 in their Week 18 Saturday game and that gave them a 12-5 record.

The Ravens can't pass the Buffalo Bills (13-3), who are locked in at the No. 2 spot. However, they are a very dangerous opponent. The Ravens have the potential Most Valuable Player in Lamar Jackson and a game-breaking running back in Derrick Henry, and they would be favored at home over the Chargers.

Baltimore closed the regular season by pounding their last four opponents, winning each game by a minimum of 17 points. Head coach John Harbaugh appears to have a playoff-ready team, and the Ravens look like a far more difficult opponent than the Texans.

Chargers have versatile offense, dangerous defense

Since the Chargers have come so far this season, they should not be feeling much pressure whether they get the ideal scenario and face the Texans or the nightmare scenario against the Ravens.

Herbert depends on rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey when he needs a big play. McConkey has caught 77 passes for 1,054 yards and 7 touchdowns and he proves his toughness on an every-week basis.

In addition to the second-round pick from Georgia, the Chargers' rebuilt receiving attack includes Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston and tight end Will Dissly.

Johnston has been a bit inconsistent and has had a few issues with drops, but he has caught 42-525-8 and has shown he can make big plays.

The running game features J.K. Dobbins, who can make key gains between the tackles. He has 177 carries for 842 yards and 9 touchdowns. Dobbins gets support from fellow running back Gus Edwards, who has gained 365 yards and scored 1 touchdown.

The Chargers have the top scoring defense in the league as they are allowing just 17.6 points per game. Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu has 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.