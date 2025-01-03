The Los Angeles Chargers have already written one of the great success stories of the 2024 NFL season. Their Week 18 regular season finale against the Raiders in Las Vegas should be another opportunity to write another successful chapter.

The Chargers were a disaster a season ago as they finished 5-12 in the AFC West and suffered embarrassing defeats on a regular basis. There was little doubt that head coach Brandon Staley had little control over his team and that he had been tuned out by his players. He was fired during the season and the Chargers went looking for a new coach at the start of the offseason.

It didn't take long for them to find their man. Jim Harbaugh had just completed a successful national championship run with Michigan, and he wanted to get back into the NFL. He had been successful with the San Francisco 49ers and felt it was time to get back to the professional game.

It has turned out be an excellent first-year relationship. Harbaugh has given the team a focus, personality and direction, and the team has bought in. The Chargers go into the final week of the regular season with a 10-6 record. They are in the playoffs and have the No. 6 seed, but if they can beat the Raiders and the Steelers lose to the Bengals, they can rise to the No. 5 seed.

That is significant, because the No. 6 seed would play the powerful Baltimore Ravens, while the No. 5 seed gets the more vulnerable Houston Texans. Here are our Week 18 Chargers predictions.

Justin Herbert will light up the scoreboard with 250-plus passing yards and 3 TD passes

It has been an excellent year for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. While he has long been recognized for his overall talent and superior arm strength, he has been able to stay healthy throughout the season and that has been a big part of the Chargers' success.

His offensive line has done an adequate job of protecting him and Herbert has come through time after time.

He has completed 304 of 468 passes for 3,524 yards. His completion percentage of 65.0 percent is good, but it is his touchdown to interception ratio that has been the most dynamic for the Chargers. He has thrown 21 TD passes and has been intercepted just 3 times.

He gives his receivers a chance to turn good plays into great ones with his ball placement. Herbert has thrown 66 completions that have been for 20 yards or more.

While he wants to stay in the pocket, Herbert has shown he can run when give the opportunity. He has 65 carries for 264 yards for an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He has 2 rushing touchdowns.

Herbert has built an excellent rapport with wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer, and the quarterback should have his way with the struggling Raiders defense

Ladd McConkey will have 80-plus receiving yards and 1 TD

The rookie receiver from Georgia has emerged as one of the top performers on the team, and Harbaugh has given him multiple opportunities to show off his talent.

McConkey is not a big receiver at 6-0 and 185 pounds, but he excels at setting up defensive backs with his route-running skills. He has excellent hands and he can take a big hit, get up and make another key play shortly thereafter.

McConkey is the Chargers' leading receiver this year. He has 77 receptions for 1,054 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has a long play of 60 yards and 14 receptions of 20 yards or more.

Despite his lack of size, he is also a capable downfield blocker. When the Chargers need to keep a drive alive, Herbert will look for McConkey to get open and make the catch.

J.K. Dobbins will punish the Raiders with 75-plus rushing yards

Harbaugh is the closest thing there is to an old-school coach, and the last thing he wants is to turn the Chargers into a high-flying aerial circus. The head coach wants to run the ball and take time off the clock once his team has the lead.

J.K. Dobbins has been a solid running back in his first year with the Chargers. He punishes opponents with his running style and finishes his runs effectively.

Dobbins has 177 carries for 842 yards and he is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He has pounded the ball into the end zone 9 times and has delivered 6 runs of 20 yards or more.

Dobbins is not a big-play receiver, but he does have 29 receptions for 141 yards 6 of his catches have resulted in first downs.

Fellow running back Gus Edwards has rushed for 365 yards, a 3.6 yards per carry mark and 4 TDs.