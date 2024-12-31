With just one week left in the 2024 regular season, the Los Angeles Chargers are the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoff picture under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, and there's a possibility they improve based on Week 18. However, with the Chargers set to play in the 4:25 p.m. EST timeslot on Sunday, Harbaugh kept his decision on starters playing, including Justin Herbert, under wraps, per Kris Rhim on X.

“ ‘We’d love to be the fifth seed.' – Jim Harbaugh,” Rhim wrote. “Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether or not starters would play this weekend. If the Steelers win Saturday, LA is locked into the sixth-seed.”

Now, considering when they play on Sunday, their decision could take up until the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers game to be final.

Heading into Week 18, the Steelers are in the No. 5 seed, with the Chargers one spot below. If the Steelers win their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the decision becomes quite simple, and the Chargers would have more reason to sit Herbert.

However, if the Steelers lose, securing the No. 5 seed opens up significantly for the Chargers.

With a Steelers loss and a Chargers win, Los Angeles would jump to the No. 5 seed, setting themselves up better for the playoffs.

And based on Harbaugh's comments, it's clear that they want to win on Sunday.

Now, his cryptic and discrete comments could just be Harbaugh trying to throw off the opposition. With someone as competitive as Jim Harbaugh, there's no saying what he'll do to get a competitive advantage over the opponent.

But, with a full playoff slate ahead, Herbert's health could reel in Harbaugh's competitive nature.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Week 18 status uncertain

Though he hasn't missed any games in 2024, Herbert's been battling an ankle injury since Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though he wasn't on the injury report in Week 17, he played that game with a beefy ankle brace on his foot, showing it's still something to be monitored.

And if the Chargers can't improve their seeding with a win in Week 18, Herbert could be downgraded.

However, that all depends on how well the Steelers perform against the Bengals.

Maybe he'll play anyway, but if they can't secure the No. 5 seed with a win, Easton Stick could get the starting nod in Week 18, keeping Herbert fresh for the playoffs.