The Los Angeles Chargers have had an up-and-down season in 2022, but they’re in the playoffs now and that’s all that matters. The Chargers finished the season with a 10-7 record, good enough for the top wild-card spot in the AFC. On Saturday night, Justin Herbert and co. will begin their Lombardi quest with a chip on their shoulder.

The Chargers’ first test of the playoffs comes in the form of a road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams met in Los Angeles in Week 3, with the Jaguars dominating en route to a 38-10 victory. This time around, the Chargers will be looking for redemption in a winner-take-all game.

Several key players can swing the game either way for Los Angeles, for better or worse. The one X-Factor player that people will point to most is Herbert, and he certainly is one. However, he isn’t quite the biggest X-factor.

Yes, Herbert didn’t have his best game against Jacksonville earlier in the season, completing 25 of 45 passes (his only game under 60% completion this season) for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception plus a fumble. That said, he wasn’t the main reason why Los Angeles lost that game. The running game was non-existent, and the defense allowed Jacksonville to score at will.

Austin Ekeler is another impact player on offense, as are Derwin James and Khalil Mack on defense. However, the Chargers’ biggest X-factor isn’t any of these players, but rather their top pass-catcher.

Chargers Playoff X-Factor vs. Jaguars: Keenan Allen

There are many reasons why Allen is Los Angeles’ biggest X-factor in this game. For one, he missed the previous game against the Jaguars with an injury and hasn’t played against them since 2020. This means that he will be a completely new matchup for this young Jaguars team, and that unfamiliarity should give him an edge.

However, Allen’s return becomes much more important with Mike Williams being out. LA’s leading receiver in 2022 suffered a back fracture in Week 18 when Brandon Staley bafflingly decided to play his starters in a meaningless game. That injury will likely end his season unless the Chargers make a shocking Super Bowl run.

Chargers’ WR Mike Williams suffered a fracture in his back last Sunday that is expected to sideline him the next two to three weeks, meaning that, barring an LA Super-Bowl run, his season is over, per @LindseyThiry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

With Williams out, Allen is the Chargers’ undisputed top pass-catcher for the playoffs. Fortunately for them, Allen has been very good when on the field this season. Despite playing in only 10 games, Allen finished with 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns. If he had played the full season, he would have easily been LA’s leading receiver and surpassed 1,000 yards.

Allen is also coming off his best performance of the season. Against the Denver Broncos in Week 18, Allen caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, his first game with multiple touchdowns this season.

Another point in Allen’s favor is Jacksonville’s subpar pass defense. The Jaguars have allowed 238.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL and the worst of any AFC playoff team. Needless to say, the Jacksonville secondary will have its hands full trying to contain Allen and co.

If the Herbert-Allen connection is as strong as it was in Week 18, then the Chargers have a great chance to advance to the Divisional Round. If they aren’t on their game, though, then it may be a quick exit for Los Angeles. With such a big swing based on his performance, Allen is easily LA’s greatest X-factor in the Wild Card Round.