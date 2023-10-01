Whether you'd like to believe it or not, Sir Charles Barkley was a style icon in the 1990's. His loud-mouth style of play and relentless effort in doing the dirty work made him a favorite (and least favorite) among NBA fans everywhere. Barkley also had unique footwear to match and fans will now be able to own a throwback rendition of his classic sneakers. Check out our Sneakers page for more upcoming release and breaking content.

In 1994, head footwear designer at Nike and Jordan, Tinker Hatfield, was given the challenge of creating a shoe that would match Charles Barkley's revolutionary style of play. At the time, Nike was a strong player in the basketball space and Charles Barkley was one of the most dominant players. So, Hatfield created a bulky, yet lightweight sneaker for Barkley to get dirty in the paint. Dubbed the Nike CB 94, these classics will be coming back in 2024.

Nike Air Max CB '94 "Bulls" releasing Summer 2024 🎴 pic.twitter.com/j8DAf2fy46 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 27, 2023

Just recently, Nike re-released the Nike CB 94 in it's original Black/Purple/White colorway. While those were the originals Barkley rocked in the 1994 NBA Finals, many fans will forget this original Black/Gym Red that released back in 2010. Granted, Barkley did spend time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets, so these could have been a perfect fit if they came out at a different time. Nevertheless, the classic black and red (bred) colorway that Michael Jordan made so famous will come to life again on the Nike CB 94.

The shoes will feature a thick tumbled black leather throughout the upper. The underlay will be a clean Gym Red suede and that same red will appear on the patented Air bubble unit. The midsole is white and has a black outsole, with black continuing up through the eyestays and tongue. Nike Air Max branding is seen on the heel, sides, and tongue of the shoe. These are perfect for big men who like to bang in the paint and surely Nike's 2023 technology will give these a lighter, updated feel.

The Nike CB 94 is slated to return sometime in mid-2024, perhaps for the 30-year anniversary of their release. The price tag is expected to be $170 and they should be available in full sizing on Nike SNKRS App and Nike retailers. All in all, this is a nice twist on a classic silhouette and it's even more fun to imagine what it would have been like to see Charles Barkley in a Bulls uniform alongside Michael Jordan.

Will you be trying to cop this classic?