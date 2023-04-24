Nike is once again turning back the clock and revisiting the 90’s with a sneaker release in honor of Sir Charles Barkley and his signature sneaker line from his playing days with the Phoenix Suns. Last reissued in 2021, the Nike Air Max CB 94 will return in the original Black/White/Varsity Purple colorway that Barkley made famous. “The Round Mound of Rebound” averaged 27.6 points, 13 rebounds, in 4.8 assists per game during the 1994 NBA Playoffs when he sported the Tinker Hatfield designed sneakers.

The silhouette has become a timeless classic in NBA signature sneakers. It’s a sturdy shoe without being too heavy and provides a ton of foot and ankle support while giving plenty of cushion to move around in. The uppers feature an all black suede complete with white Nike logos. The outsole is black rubber with white accents and features an Air Max bubble on the sole, a revolutionary technology for basketball shoes back in 1994. The uppers also feature white and purple underlays. The tongue is secured by black straps that provide extra foot support. The tongue features Barkley’s Air Max logo and the varsity purple hits match perfectly with any Phoenix Suns ensemble.

All in all, this is one of the cleanest iterations of the Nike Air Max CB 94. While there have been other releases in white and orange colorways, this predominantly black pair is most reminiscent of what Barkley wore for the majority of the 1994 season. It’s also a shoe that has translated great to the streets and lifestyle fashion, continuing to be a hot commodity for sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts.

While there’s no confirmed release date, Nike provided official photos of the shoe and have confirmed that they will return in 2023. Keep up with our Sneakers News page for upcoming releases and stories for shoes around the NBA.