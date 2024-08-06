Going into the 2024-2025 NBA season, it looks to be the last one with TNT having exclusive coverage of the NBA. Amazon won the rights after TNT refused to match the offer, putting the future of the Inside the NBA crew in jeopardy. However, Charles Barkley reaffirmed his commitment to the network, and it was announced he will stay “long-term”, per a release from Warner Brothers on Tuesday.

“TNT Sports and Charles Barkley today reaffirmed his long-term commitment that will see the broadcasting icon and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer exclusively contribute to TNT Sports for many years to come.”

This will be Barkley's 25th year with the company. After signing a 10-year, $210 million deal in 2022, questions swirled with TNT”s NBA coverage cloudy as a new media rights deal was being worked on. But, nonetheless, Barkley is staying with TNT as they begin a new chapter after this upcoming NBA campaign.

It's also worth noting that Barkley said he planned to retire from TV following the 2024-2025 NBA season, so this certainly appears to change things on the retirement front.

Charles Barkley releases statement after TNT decision

After the news came, Barkley released a lengthy statement, courtesy of Warner Brothers and TNT.

“I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible,” Barkley said. “We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me. I have to say … I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about. I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of TNT Sports, also raved about Barkley's talent with a statement:

“Charles is one of the best and most beloved sportscasters in the history of television. I know I speak for all the members of the TNT Sports family when I say we are incredibly thrilled to share this mutual commitment to continue showcasing Charles' one-of-a-kind talents and entertain fans well into the future.”

Barkley has become a constant face for NBA coverage for the TNT Network, and while the future of the league remains in question after Amazon's huge offer, Barkley will be staying with TNT regardless of what happens next.