The future of “Inside the NBA,” TNT's popular and highly acclaimed studio show, has been a key discussion point during the NBA's media rights negotiations. According to Jay Marine, global head of sports for Prime Video, Amazon, which will start streaming NBA games in 2025, is interested in recruiting members of the distinguished “Inside the NBA” team from TNT.

Even though there are still some unresolved matters, the NBA's refusal of Warner Bros. Discovery's right-to-match request indicates that TNT is likely approaching its last season of NBA broadcasting.

Marine via Sports Business Journal said that Amazon Prime Video modeled its Thursday night NFL pregame, halftime, and post-game show after “Inside the NBA.”

Amazon's interest in the “Inside the NBA” crew

He also stated that if the TNT crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson becomes available, there would be “Obviously, there’ll be a lot of interest, and we’ll just have to see how that plays out.’’

However, sources close to Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of “Inside the NBA,” indicate that there is “essentially zero chance of the show moving intact.” Ernie Johnson is reportedly not interested in leaving Turner, and Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith are bound by long-term contracts.

Earlier this month, USA TODAY Sports revealed that the NBA secured an 11-year media rights deal with Disney (ABC/ESPN), NBC, and Amazon, valued at roughly $76 billion — or $6.9 billion per season. This agreement will start with the 2025-26 season and continue through the 2035-36 season.

The deal positions Amazon's Prime Video as a major force in TV sports, leveraging its substantial financial resources. Amazon, already established in live sports streaming with its Thursday Night Football package, is set to expand its influence further.

On Monday, TNT Sports activated a matching clause in its current NBA contract, which expires after the 2024-25 season. This move aims to “allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent.”

However, the NBA rejected TNT Sports' offer on Wednesday, noting that Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest proposal did not meet the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer.

What Amazon gets from the recent deal

The NBA has significantly increased the rights fees for its current package, reflecting the substantial rise in value that live sports leagues have seen as streaming video continues to transform the media industry.

TNT reportedly sought to acquire Amazon's “C” package, valued at around $1.8 billion. This package includes a conference final every other year, weekly broadcast rights, WNBA rights, and early-round playoff game broadcasts, according to reports from Front Office Sports confirmed by USA TODAY.

Prime Video will broadcast 66 regular season games along with the NBA Cup, the In-Season tournament introduced last year. The streaming service will also feature the NBA’s play-in tournament. Amazon Prime Video will also stream 30 WNBA games each season.

The end for Ernie, Shaq, Kenny and Chuck?

Earlier this month, Barkley, who has been an analyst on “Inside the NBA” since 2000, reaffirmed his intention to retire from television once TNT's contract concludes after the 2024-25 season. He expressed his deep regret for everyone at TNT.

The 2024-25 season will be TNT's final year broadcasting NBA games after a 40-year run. This will also conclude the iconic “Inside the NBA” show featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet' Smith.

The NBA’s exit from TNT will mark the most significant loss of a TV sports property since CBS was outbid by Fox for the NFL’s National Football Conference package in 1993.

TNT still holds rights to the NHL, Major League Baseball, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and other events. However, the NBA was a major component of its offering to pay-TV subscribers.