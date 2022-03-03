Charlotte Hornets: 3 bold predictions for rest of 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the better, surprising stories in the NBA midway through the season. However, over the last five weeks, the Hornets have hit a lull and have lost 11 of their previous 14 games. Their struggles have seen them fall all the way to the #9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With 18 games remaining in the regular season, the Hornets are only one and a half games ahead of the Washington Wizards, who are currently the first team out of the play-in tournament. They are tied in the loss column with 33 losses, but have won the three extra games they have played.

The Atlanta Hawks are in that mix, sitting between those two teams.

Here are my 3 bold predictions for the rest of the 2021-2022 NBA season for the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Bold Predictions For Rest of 2021-2022 NBA Season

3. Hornets Reach The Play-In Tournament, Just Barely

It is shaping up to be a tight race for the final couple spots in the play-in tournament. Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are near the bottom, but news of Kevin Durant’s return Thursday likely takes them out of that conversation.

That leaves a three-team battle for two spots. The Hornets, the Hawks and the Wizards. I find it hard to believe Atlanta will continue playing this inconsistently. They did reach the Eastern Conference finals for a reason last year. So, I believe it will come down to the Wizards and Hornets.

Ironically, Charlotte is set to host Washington the final game of the season on Sunday, April 10th.

Whether it comes down to that game, or the final week, the Hornets will earn the final spot in the dance.

2. Charlotte upsets Toronto in the Play-In Tournament

Currently, the Raptors are the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference. It seems unlikely they move up. If they finish there, that will pit them against the Hornets in a winner-take-all game.

It’s a credit to Nick Nurse and the Raptors coaching staff that they have turned their season around. But I believe talent will win out in this scenario. The addition of Montrezl Harrell at the trade deadline will prove useful. Toronto does not have much size and Harrell should be able to take advantage of that.

A two-headed monster in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges will also simply be too much to overcome in a one-game scenario. It will be close, but the Hornets will advance to reach series’ of games.

1. Hornets get swept by whichever East elite they face

This has been a great stepping stone season for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have made their names known as stars in this league. But whether it’s the Sixers, Bucks, Heat or Bulls, they don’t stand much of a chance.

The Hornets are 3-9 against those four teams this season, with two of the wins coming on back-to-back games against the Bucks. They did not beat the Heat or the Bulls all season. Their only win against the Sixers was back during the Ben Simmons saga days, prior to acquiring James Harden.

This series will be a massive step up in class that Charlotte just isn’t ready for yet. Nevertheless, this season will have been a success. The future will be looking bright.