For many Charlotte locals and surrounding areas, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) tournament was a staple in the community every march. It brought many alumni and fans of HBCUs to the forefront in a big-name city. With its departure from Charlotte to Baltimore in 2021, many wondered what could ever replace it, now that question has finally been answered.

In a press conference announced by Dr.Wes Bellamy on Monday, Charlotte was selected as the city that will hold the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) tournament in 2025. According to the website, “This historic event will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum from March 20-23, 2025, and will feature high-quality men’s and women’s postseason basketball with 16 Division I and Division II teams from the power four HBCU conferences competing for the crown of Black College Basketball Champion.”

Originally reported by Shane Connuck of the Charlotte Observer, “The BCIC, which aims to shine a spotlight on HBCUs and local black-owned businesses, will also include high school education days and new sponsorship opportunities.”

CLTtoday reported Bellamy saying “It was intentional for us to have this tournament during the first week of NCAA March Madness,” said Dr. Bellamy.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was in attendance and spoke about the new tournament and what it means for Charlotte.

“After George Floyd died, the city of Charlotte began to think deeply about: ‘What does it mean to include people of color in what we do?” Lyles said.

“And we did a lot of great things, which made a big difference, but we also worked with the business community. One of the first things they said to me was, ‘If you want us to be a part of this, what do you want us to do?’

She continued, “And I told them: ‘I don’t want to be the mayor who Johnson C. Smith fails on.’ So we raised money and initiatives that would be possible for these young people to come to college.”

According to WCNC, the CIAA brought in $50 million in 2018. In the past 10 years, the CIAA has generated more than $325 million. There is a huge market during that period in March, this new move will bring in a great deal of tourism and bring back that March madness feeling that was once lost.

Selection Sunday is slated for March 15 at 5 p.m., with the first set of games starting at 12 p.m. on March 20, more information on the format can be found here.