Indiana looks to move to 4-0 on the year as they face Charlotte. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Charlotte-Indiana prediction and pick.

Charlotte comes into the game at just 1-2 on the year. They started the year with back-to-back losses. First, they were dominated by James Madison, falling 30-7 in the game. They would then face UNC. UNC would lead 21-6 in the first half, and go on to win the the game 38-20. Last week, they would face Gardner-Webb. Charlotte would be down early, going down 17-0 before they added a field goal right as time expired in the first half. They would be down 20-6 going into the fourth quarter. Charlotte would score three times in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Gardner-Webb scored with 1:55 left but went for the two and the win, but would fail, as Charlotte won 27-26.

Meanwhile, Indiana has been dominant this year. They opened the year against FIU, winning the game 31-7. They would then face Western Illinois. That would be a 77-3 win. Last week, they would face UCLA on the road in their first conference game. Indiana took a 21-0 lead before giving up a touchdown at the end of the half. In the second half, Indiana would allow just two field goals in the second half, going on to win the game 42-13.

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

Charlotte has used three quarterbacks so far this year. Max Brown played in the first two games, completing 52.6 percent of his passes for 368 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He did not play against Gardner-Webb though. Deshawn Purdie and Trexler Ivey split time. Purdie is 25-42 on the year for 328 yards and two scores. He has been intercepted once and sacked seven times. Meanwhile, Ivey completed 11 of 12 passes against Gardner-Webb for 142 yards and two scores.

In the receiving game, Jarius Mack has led the way. He has just six receptions, but for 157 yards to lead the team. Colin Weber has led the team in receptions. He has 14 receptions for 143 yards. Meanwhile, Sean Brown has 11 receptions for 141 yards and a score, while Bryce Kennon has 10 receptions for 114 yards and a score. The running game has been led by Hasaun Wilson. Wilson has run 19 times for 116 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Cartevious Norton has run 21 times for 44 yards this year.

The Charlotte defense has struggled this year. They are 98th in opponent points per game while sitting 107th in opponent yards per game. They are 118th against the run but are 75th against the pass. Reid Williford has been solid this year. He leads the team with 19 tackles on the year with a sack. Meanwhile, Al-Ma'hi Ali is second on the team in tackles. He has two interceptions and two passes defended on the year.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kurtis Rourke has led the way for Indiana. He has 55 competitions on 74 attempts, good for 74.3 percent passing. He has 755 yards with seven touchdowns. Further, he has not thrown an interception and has been sacked just twice this year. Rourke also has run a touchdown this year.

Omar Cooper Jr. has led the way in receiving. He has 11 receptions for 234 yards and two scores on the year. Meanwhile, Elijah Sarrat has 12 receptions for 203 yards a score. Finally, Miles Cross has seven receptions this year, going for 120 yards. The running game has been led by Justice Ellison. He has 29 rushes this year for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ty Son Lawton has 32 rushes this year for 149 yards and three scores. Finally, Elijah Green has 13 rushes for 128 yards and three touchdowns this year rushing as well.

The Indiana defense has been great this year. They are 14th in the nation in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, they are seventh in the nation in opponent yards per game, while sitting 16th against the rush and 17th against the pass. Aiden Fisher has been solid this year. He leads the team with 30 tackles, with a sack, and a pass defended. Further, Mikail Kamara has three sacks on the year, with a forced fumble and a fumble recovered. Further, Amare Ferrell has two interceptions on the year, while Rolijah Hardy has an interception returned for a touchdown.

Final Charlotte-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Not only is the Charlotte defense struggling, but the offense has been rough as well. They are scoring just 13.5 points per game this year. Further, they nearly lost to Gardner-Webb last week. The Indiana offense has been stellar. They are scoring over 35 points per game this year while limiting opponents to just ten. Indiana will be able to score at will in this one. Take Indiana to cover as they stifle Charlotte's offense.

Final Charlotte-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -28.5 (-105)