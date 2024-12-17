Antonio Silva has an incredible car collection. Silva is a well-known athlete in the soccer scene. He currently stars for S.L. Benfica of the Primeira League, where Silva helped them win a championship. It's worth noting that Silva has carved out a reputation for being one of the best defenders in the sport. Furthermore, he also represents Portugal in international soccer competitions.

Given Silva's accomplishments in the sport, have you ever wondered what kind of car a soccer sensation like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Antonio Silva's incredible $184K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Silva has a net worth of around $4 million. Thanks to a lucrative soccer career, the Benfica star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, especially since Silva is considered a top prospect for transfer in the near future. This lifestyle includes picking up some luxury cars to fill his garage.

3. Tesla Model 3

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Silva's collection is a Tesla Model 3. The Tesla Model 3 has a sleek design combined with a luxurious interior that features some advanced technology. For this electric car, the Benfica star shelled out round $36,990. Although it's the cheapest car in Silva's garage, there's no question that the Tesla Model 3 is one of the most advanced vehicles today.

The Tesla Model 3 should be able to help Silva reduce his carbon footprint thanks to its electric power source. But aside from utilizing an environmentally friendly car, Silva gets to cruise around the city with style thanks to the Tesla Model 3.

Its sleek exterior design combined with a comfy interior space offer a driving experience of the future. Furthermore, its long list of advanced technologically driven amenities should encourage the Portugal star to take it out for a spin more often.

The Tesla Model 3 is powered by an electric motor. It produces 271 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. With a one-speed automatic transmission, this modern electric car can reach a top speed of 145 mph. On the other hand, only 3½ seconds are required to go from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

2. Jeep Meridian

For more photos, click here

The second-most expensive car in Silva's car collection is a Jeep Meridian. For this beast on wheels, the Primeira Liga champion took out around $54,000 from his pockets. There's no doubt that the Meridian is arguably the most versatile car in Silva's collection.

In terms of features, the Meridian is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior, which should easily house Silva's 6'2 stature. In addition to this, the Meridian is built to drive through the tough conditions of the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

As a result, the Meridian should come in handy for Silva whenever he opts to engage in long road trips. Other notable features of the Meridian include a good-sized touch screen, an elite sound system, and a Hydraulic Brake Assist feature.

The Meridian is built with a 2.0-liter Multi-Jet four-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 185 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

1. Mercedes Benz GLE 450

For more photos, click here

While Silva has the keys to a Meridian, the Portugal soccer star also has another SUV in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450. For this luxurious SUV, Silva paid around $92,990. This makes it the most expensive car in Silva's collection. The GLE 450 is a top-tier SUV that shouldn't be overlooked, as it's one of the best SUV releases made by Mercedes-Benz.

Staying true to the brand, the GLE 450 features a solid design that doesn't compromise on performance. The GLE 450 possesses some good size, making it suitable for transporting some bulky items thanks to its sufficient cargo space. But more importantly, this elite SUV is capable of providing the utmost comfort to its passengers due its roomy legroom.

Some other features of the GLE 450 is its built-in Air Matic suspension system, giving any driver a more pleasant driving experience. Its top-tier sound system and panoramic sun roof are an added bonus. As a result, the GLE 450 gives an aura of class as its design does a good job maintaining the premium features of a Mercedes while providing the benefits of a versatile SUV.

The GLE 450 derives its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 360 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Antonio Silva's incredible $184K car collection.