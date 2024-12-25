Carli Lloyd has a surprising car collection. Lloyd is a well-known soccer player who represented the United States internationally. During her illustrious career, Lloyd led the US national team to a pair of FIFA Women's World Cup titles. Moreover, she also led the national team to a pair of Olympic gold medals to go along with a bronze-medal finish.

Given Lloyd's accomplishments in women's soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Carli Lloyd's surprising $150K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lloyd has a net worth of around $2 million. After a highly successful career in women's soccer, Lloyd reportedly embarked on a career in business after Lloyd announced her retirement from international soccer in 2021. With plenty of earnings to her name, it's easy to see why Lloyd has the keys to some nice cars.

3. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

The cheapest car in Lloyd's collection is a Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. For this luxury crossover SUV, the former professional soccer player didn't have to take out a single cent from her pockets, given that the car was gifted to Lloyd, who endorses the brand. In fact, the former national team mainstay even posted about the car on her social media.

However, the Atlas Cross Sport does retail for around $35,000. This makes it the least expensive car under her name. Although it's the cheapest car in her garage, the Atlas Cross Sport isn't a slouch by any means.

In terms of features, the Atlas Cross Sport is a compact crossover SUV. Despite being compact, the Atlas Cross Sport still provides sufficient leg room for the passengers.

In addition to this, there's also just enough space to transport some cargo. As a result, comfortable drives around the city shouldn't be a problem for Lloyd. Furthermore, the Atlas Cross Sport also has a decent exterior design.

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Atlas Cross Sport produces 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It also has no problems with acceleration, as it's capable of going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just around 7.5 seconds. When it comes to speed, the Atlas Cross Sport can go up to 112 mph.

2. Porsche Macan

Priced for as much as $55,000, the second-cheapest car in Lloyd's collection is the Porsche Macan, which is the main attraction of the two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner's garage. Furthermore, it's the second SUV under her name. As a fun fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

It's safe to say that the Macan offers a ton of features that make it easy to like. While this may be a crossover SUV, the Macan can perform like a legitimate sports car. Moreover, there's no doubt that the Macan is an instant head turner, which should allow the two-time Olympic gold medalist to demand attention wherever she goes.

The Macan operates on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed transmission, the Macan can go as fast as 144 mph, making it the fastest car in Lloyd's garage. Moreover, it only needs a little more than six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Audi A6

The most expensive car in Lloyd's' car collection is an Audi A6, which costs around $60,000 in the market. The Audi A6 is one of the most highly sought-after luxury sedans in the market. As a result, even if Lloyd was set back financially, there's no question that this top-of-the-line sedan is certainly worth every penny.

The Audi A6 is a luxury sedan that stands out with its sleek look. Moreover, there's no question that one of its best attractions is its lavish interior. With a comfy interior, the US national football team star should have no problems relaxing after a tiring practice or game. But more importantly, the Audi A6 isn't also one to disappoint in terms of performance.

Built with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain, the Audi A6 produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it only needs a little less than seven seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, it has a continuous variable transmission, and the Audi A6 can attain a top speed of 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Carli Lloyd's surprising $150K car collection.