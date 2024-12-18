Casemiro has an incredible car collection. Casemiro is a popular soccer star who plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United, although there are rumors Casemiro might transfer in the near future. He is a decorated soccer star who has won several UEFA Super Cup titles, UEFA Champions League trophies, La Liga championships, and FIFA Club World Cup gold medals.

Given Casemiro's success in football, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Casemiro's incredible $445K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Casemiro has a net worth of around $67 million. With plenty of cash on hand, the Manchester United star decided to splurge on his garage, which is dominated by luxury SUVs.

5. Audi Q7

The cheapest automobile in Casemiro's car collection is an Audi Q7, which retails in the market for around $88,000. The Audi Q7 gives the Brazilian football star a reliable SUV. As an added bonus, it's remarkable fuel efficiency is one of its main attractions.

As a full-sized SUV, the Audi Q7 should have no problems in terms of interior space. It boasts of a decent cargo space, perfect for transporting some bulky items. In addition to this, its passengers will definitely enjoy plenty of leg room.

The Audi Q7 gets its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Audi Q7 can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Furthermore, it takes less than four seconds for this elite SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Next up on this list is Casemiro's Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. The Sport SVR is a staple in the garages of Hollywood A-listers. Given that Casemiro is a popular athlete in the soccer scene, it isn't surprising that the multiple-time UEFA Champions League winner also got one for himself. For this luxurious SUV, Casemiro shelled out around $115,900.

In terms of features, the Sport SVR provides the utmost comfort thanks to its spacious interior. Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Sport SVR is also built to handle the toughest conditions. As a result, this top-of-the-line SUV should be perfect whenever Casemiro opts to go on long road trips that may require some off-roading.

The Sport SVR is built with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 550 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than four seconds, the Sport SVR can go from a standstill position to 60 mph. Moreover, it's capable of speeding up to 176 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Audi RS7

The first sedan in Casemiro's car collection comes in the form of the Audi RS7. For this coveted car, the Manchester United star took out $118,500 from her pockets. The Audi RS7 features a sporty look that's easily an eye-catcher.

The Audi RS7 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds. Moreover, it can go as fast as 190 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

It seems that Casemiro is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. Retailing in the market for as much as $123,000, the most expensive car in the garage of the FIFA Club World Cup winner is a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. The Cayenne Turbo S is a luxury SUV that's capable of keeping in step with super cars. It's truly a SUV that's capable of standing out wherever Casemiro opts to go.

There are plenty of benefits to enjoy with the Cayenne Turbo S. Aside from being an SUV with a super car driving experience, the Cayenne Turbo S is also a head-turner thanks to its sporty look in the exterior and a lavish interior that should make any owner feel like royalty. As a result, it's easy to see why the Cayenne Turbo S is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market.

Given the unmatched features of the Cayenne Turbo S, no wonder the UEFA Super Cup champion had to pick one up for himself.

The Cayenne Turbo S can attain a top speed of 157 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 671 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. The Cayenne Turbo S also has no issues with acceleration, as it only needs a little more than three seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Casemiro's incredible $445K car collection.