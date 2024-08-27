During his peak, Derrick Rose was poised to take over the NBA. Back in the day, Rose was the face of the franchise for the Chicago Bulls. As the star point guard for Chicago, Rose carried the Bulls to several top finishes in the Eastern Conference.

Furthermore, he also led them to competitive playoff campaigns. For his efforts, the three-time All-Star was crowned NBA MVP in 2011 to become the youngest player in league history to win the coveted award.

Nowadays, Rose continues to make an impact in the NBA as a veteran figure for the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies. Given Rose's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Derrick Rose's incredible $2.3 million car collection, with photos.

While Rose's rise to MVP status was quicker than usual, no one also anticipated his decline. After suffering a torn ACL in the playoffs, Rose was never the same since then. The NBA MVP saw his athleticism and speed diminish, preventing him from leaving his defenders in the dust like he used to.

Fortunately, Rose did manage to prolong his NBA career by becoming a reliable sixth man before evolving into a veteran locker-room presence. Although the three-time All-Star guard was no longer athletic enough to throw down thunderous dunks, Rose improved other facets of his game, including his perimeter jumpers.

Given Rose's decorated NBA career, it isn't surprising that he has raked in a lot of money as an NBA star. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rose has a net worth of around $90 million. Apart from his NBA salaries, a lot of people won't forget his lucrative adidas endorsement deal that paid the former NBA MVP $1 million on an annual basis.

With plenty of extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that Rose can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, the Grizzlies guard decided to splurge on a few cars to be part of his car collection. According to sources, Rose owns a handful of high-end sports cars.

3. Bentley Mulsanne

Starting off this list is Derrick Rose's Bentley Mulsanne. It's the cheapest car in Rose's car collection at $285,000. However, it's safe to say that this masterpiece of a car isn't cheap by any means. The Bentley Mulsanne is a luxury sedan that possesses a well-designed and roomy interior that should provide the youngest NBA MVP of all time to have comfortable drives around the city.

Powered by a 6.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Bentley Mulsanne can produce 505 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it has no problem going from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds. The Bentley Mulsanne can also outlast a handful of cars with its ability to go as fast as 184 mph.

Although it's the cheapest car in Rose's garage, the Bentley Mulsanne surely has a place in the three-time All-Star guard's car collection.

2. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Another luxury sedan in Rose's collection is the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is sold in the market for $304,350. It is considered to be an icon of luxury that doesn't disappoint in terms of design, comfort, and performance on the road.

Aside from its sleek design, the Rolls-Royce Wraith should have no problems standing out on the streets. Equipped with a 6.6-liter V12 engine, it produces 624 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

In terms of speed, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is also one of the best in the market. With the help of its eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. Moreover, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

With the features of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, it's easy to see why the current Memphis Grizzlies guard couldn't resist buying one for himself.

1. Bugatti Veyron

The most expensive car in Derrick Rose's car collection is a $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron. It's certainly a special car with Bugatti releasing only 450 units into the market. Thanks to its futuristic design combined with its premium performance, it's surely a car fit for the youngest MVP in NBA history.

The Bugatti Veyron gets its power from the 8.0-liter W16 engine. It produces 1,001 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under three seconds. It's also capable of running as fast as 253 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Derrick Rose's incredible $2.3 million car collection.