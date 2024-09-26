NBA star Derrick Rose is calling it a career as he has officially announced his retirement. Rose has been in the league since 2008, and he has had quite the up and down career. Rose has an MVP under his belt, but injuries plagued him during his career and made it difficult for Rose to reach his full potential. Still, he is a basketball legend and a fan-favorite.

“Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is retiring, the 35-year-old guard told The Athletic,” A report from The Athletic said. “He made his announcement official Thursday morning via social media and by placing ads in local newspapers of the six NBA cities he played for: Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit and Memphis.”

From the college days at Memphis to the MVP season with the Bulls, Derrick Rose was a fun player to watch. NBA fans are going to miss him.