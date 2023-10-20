Derrick Rose is an electrifying human being on the basketball court. Rose, who was selected first overall by the Bulls back in the 2008 NBA Draft, would later find work with the Minnesota Timberwolves, signing a two-year $15 million in July 2019. He is now viewed as a mentor to Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies. Over his career, he built quite a resume, and even though he's still lacking an NBA ring so far in his pro career, you can't say that the uber-athletic point guard out of Chicago isn't winning in life. Especially not when he's the significant other of the gorgeous Alaina Anderson. With that said, it's time to know more about her and how her romance with the former league MVP started. Let's meet Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Anderson.

Who is Alaina Anderson?

This will likely not surprise you. Alaina Anderson is an Instagram model. However, she's more than just eye candy to people. She's also a fitness influencer and an entrepreneur, according to Pedro Marrero of Amo Mama.

As of this writing, Anderson has over 392,000 followers on Instagram. A quick look at her IG would reveal countless photos of her (duh), but you would also see her children with Derrick Rose in several other pictures. As for Rose himself, there aren't a lot of his images on Alain Anderson’s Instagram account, though we take it as just Rose being Rose. He's not known as the type of guy who'd spend lots of time taking pictures of his getup like other NBA players.

Alaina was born on November 15, 1994. She's six years younger than Rose and is also from the Windy City. While Rose attended Simeon Career Academy in high school, Alaina attended De La Salle High School. Rose attended the University of Memphis, while Alaina went to the University of Illinois.

So when did Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson first meet? It's hard to know the particular answer to that question, but it's safe to say that the two initially met sometime during Rose's playing days with the Chicago Bulls. That's a pretty wide window of time as Rose played seven seasons for Chicago, though according to at least one source, the couple got introduced to each other in 2016.

Derrick Rose, Alaina Anderson's relationship

They started dating, and it didn't take long before they got the attention of TMZ because which celebrity doesn't? In November 2016, TMZ published a selfie photo of Rose and Alaina in a bar. You can check out the snapshot here.

Things started to get a little bit more serious between the two the following year as it was reported by TMZ — again — that the pair bought a Chocolate Goldendoodle puppy.

In 2018, Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson finally decided to settle down, tying the knot in February. The wedding didn’t seem to be a lavish one, though. Per Terez Owenz:

“According to our source, Derrick reportedly eloped with his longtime girlfriend Alaina, who is pregnant. Our insider explained, “Derrick and Alaina wanted to start their family as a married couple.” We’re told that the wedding was small and private.”

During the same month of their wedding, Rose was sent to the Utah Jazz (not many still remember this piece of factoid) from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz would waive him shortly after, leaving Rose with a hazy future in the NBA. But at least Alaina Anderson is behind him all those times.

Months later, Derrick Rose's wife would celebrate her 24th birthday with a brand new Bentley from her husband. Nice!

Rose and Anderson now have two children. Layla Malibu Rose was born in 2018, and a year later, London Marley Rose.

Alaina Anderson's business venture

Aside from being a lovely wife to Rose and a great mother to their kids, Alaina runs a business of her own. As mentioned earlier. Alaina is a fitness enthusiast, and her Keep It Cute brand is her channel to market fitness products and fashion items.

Being the wife of an NBA player sure has plenty of ups, but like ordinary couples, there will always be challenging times. But in their relationship, Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson are content. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Anderson.