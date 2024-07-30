Dwyane Wade carved out a Hall of Fame worthy career in terms of basketball. He is a three-time NBA champion, one-time Finals MVP, 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team player, three All-Defensive Team selections, and one-time scoring champion. Aside from the NBA, Wade has also won a bronze and a gold medal at the Olympic Games while representing Team USA. He has also won a bronze medal at the 2006 FIBA World Cup. Given Wade's stacked list of accomplishments in his basketball career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dwyane Wade's incredible $2.1 million car collection, with photos.

For several years, Wade was one of the biggest stars for the Miami Heat. Given that he played an instrumental role during the franchise's golden years, it isn't surprising that he was also highly paid to do it. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wade has a net worth of around $170 million.

With plenty of extra money to spare, Wade could afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This lavish lifestyle includes travelling via private jet, based on reports.

Although Wade loves to travel via his private jet, The Flash also used some of his spare cash to splurge on a handful of his dream cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, Wade's collection is composed of several sports cars, a handful of premium trucks, and some luxurious sedans.

10. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL Convertible

The cheapest car in Dwyane Wade's car collection is the 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL Convertible at $21,100. Powered by a 5.5-liter V8 engine, it produces 227 horsepower. Despite being the cheapest, this convertible isn't a slouch by any means.

9. Cadillac Escalade EXT

Next up on this list is Wade's Cadillac Escalade EXT, which is one of the most iconic trucks back in the day. Valued at $69,640, the Cadillac Escalade EXT produces 403 horsepower thanks to its 6.2-liter V8 engine. It can also go as fast as 117 mph with the help of its six-speed automatic transmission.

8. Hummer H2 SUT

Speaking of trucks, the former Heat star also owns a Hummer H2 SUT. Aside from its well-designed interior and exterior, this luxury truck also possesses plenty of power thanks to its 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 393 horsepower. Equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, it can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 10 seconds.

7. McLaren 570S

There's no question that Wade is a big fan of McLaren. The first in Wade's car collection is a $192,000 McLaren 570S. With a seven-speed transmission, it can reach a top speed of 204 mph. The McLaren 570S can also go from a standstill to 60 mph in a little over three seconds. With a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8, it produces 562 horsepower.

6. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

In terms of sports cars, the three-time NBA champion also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, which cost him around $225,400. Powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, it produces 562 horsepower. Like a true Lamborghini, it also has no problems when it comes to speed, capable of going 192 mph.

5. Mercedes-Maybach S 680

A true icon of luxury, it isn't surprising that the 2006 Dwyane Wade just had to get a Mercedes-Maybach S 680 in his car collection. Sold in the market for as much as $229,000, there's no doubt that it provides premium driving experience without sacrificing performance.

Equipped with a 6.0-liter Twin Turbo V12 engine, it produces 621 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It can also go as fast as 128 mph with the help of its nine-speed automatic transmission.

4. Ferrari GTC4Lusso

Not a lot of sports cars can stand out in the streets in the same way like the $270,000 Ferrari GTC4Lusso. It's safe to say like a typical Ferrari, it never disappoints in terms of design and power. Powered by a 3.9-liter Twin Turbo, V8 engine, it produces 602 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, it can easily go from o to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

3. Mercedes SLR McLaren

Considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market, there's no question that The Flash easily stands out while taking the $300,000 Mercedes SLR McLaren for a spin. With its modern and sleek features, combined with its ability to reach a top speed of 207 mph, it surely deserves a special place in Wade's garage.

2. McLaren 720S Spider

Another McLaren on this list, Wade also owns a McLaren 720S Spider, which made the former Heat star shell out $315,000. A true beauty in the streets, it is also an elite sports car that can overpower a handful of its counterparts in the market.

It produces 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque thanks to its 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine. It's also capable of running at 212 mph.

1. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

The most expensive car in Dwyane Wade's car collection is the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, which is priced at $327,000. Staying true to the brand, it's an iconic sports car that's capable of speeding at 211 mph. Furthermore, it produces 731 horsepower, thanks to its 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dwyane Wade's incredible $2.1 million car collection.