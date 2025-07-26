With a lot of pressure on the New York Jets heading into the 2025 season, one player who looks to have a career-best year is running back Breece Hall. As the Jets star transitions from one coaching staff to another, he would speak about proving himself to the new regime.

Last season, New York was led by Robert Saleh, but the team relieved him of his duties and hired former defensive coordinator for the New York Jets in Aaron Glenn. Hall would go as far as to say that because there is a new head coach and general manager, his mindset is that this is his “last chance,” via NBC Sports.

“We’ve got a new head coach, new G.M., and obviously I wasn’t drafted by them,” Hall said, according to Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “I’m not their guy. So for me, I’ve got to prove it every day. I think for me, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it’s my last chance.”

“You know, for me, it’s always been, oh, he’s got potential, he’s got potential, but I want to be the product,” Hall continued. “So now it’s all just about putting my head down and working. So I feel like I don’t really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now.”

Jets' Breece Hall on the coaching turnover

The team also has a new quarterback after cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flipping that around, the Jets have Justin Fields from the Steelers working in training camp, with the intention of him being the starting quarterback.

Still, it could take some mental readjustment time for Hall to get used to the relatively new people around him, especially since it marks multiple times now that he has experienced turnover. He would admit it's “very difficult,” according to the Get Got Podcast.

“It was very difficult having your coach get let go after the fourth or fifth game and then having the OC have to step down and all this hectic stuff, you know. Organizationally, everything's crazy, it's going to seep down into the players,” Hall said.

“I feel like now with our new coaching staff, new GM, we have a lot of stability and they're doing a good job of creating the culture and leading the way for us. So now all we got to do is put the work in and let whatever we're doing show,” Hall continued

At any rate, Hall looks to help New York in the 2025 season, as last season, he rushed for 876 yards to go along with five touchdowns.