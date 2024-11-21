John Wall was once an elite guard in the NBA, having earned five All-Star appearances, an All-NBA Team selection, and All-Defensive Team honors. Given Wall's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is John Wall's incredible $2.4 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wall has a net worth of around $110 million. While Wall is not ready to retire yet, still, he has a lucrative basketball career, the All-Star guard can easily afford to splurge on luxury cars, as per sources.

10. 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

The cheapest car in Wall's collection is a 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which costs around $69,400. The Charger SRT Hellcat operates on a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. It produces 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Charger SRT Hellcat can go as fast as 204 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

9. 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550

Next up on this list is Wall's 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550, which is priced around $125,500. The G550 is a versatile SUV that gets its power from a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, producing 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the G550 can speed up to 130 mph. It only requires less than 5½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

8. 2005 Bentley Continental GT

Another performance car that stands out in Wall's car collection is the 2005 Bentley Continental GT. For the Continental GT, the All-Star guard shelled out $160,000. The Continental GT produces 552 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.0-liter turbocharged W12 engine.

It has a six-speed automatic transmission, and this performance car can speed up to 198 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

7. 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo

One of the best cars in Wall's collection is also a 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo, which is sold in the market for around $174,200. The Panamera Turbo derives its power from a 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 550 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

With a seven speed DCT transmission, the Panamera Turbo can attain a top speed of 190 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3½ seconds.

6. 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650

The second Mercedes in Wall's collection is the 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650, which costs around $200,900. The Maybach S650 is built with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automatic transmission, the Maybach S650 can go as fast as 186 mph. It only requires 3.3 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. 2014 Bentley Flying Spur

Given that Wall is a huge fan of super cars, it isn't surprising that the former Wizards star also owns a 2014 Bentley Flying Spur. For this super car, Wall paid around $203,225. The Flying Spur sources its power from a 6.0-liter turbocharged W12 engine.

It produces 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Flying Spur can reach a maximum speed of 200 mph. It only takes 4.3 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2017 Ferrari 458 Spider

As an avid car collector, Wall just couldn't resist a Ferrari. His garage features a $270,000 2017 Ferrari 458 Spider. The 458 Spider is a powerful super car that operates on a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

It relies on a seven-speed DCT transmission and can drive as fast as 202 mph. The 458 Spider also needs just 3.3 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

When it comes to luxury sedans, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith is hard to beat. For this masterpiece on wheels, Wall shelled out $322,500. The Wraith is equipped with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It produces 624 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of acceleration, the Wraith can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just 4.4 seconds. Moreover, it can speed up to 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The second Rolls-Royce on this list is Wall's 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which saw Wall pay around $335,350. Powered by a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, the Cullinan produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration-wise, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 151 mph.

1. 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead

Sold in the market for $550,625, the most expensive car in Wall's collection is a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. The Phantom Drophead can reach full speed at 203 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Moreover, only 6.2 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, a 6.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine helps it produce 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on John Wall's incredible $2.4 million car collection.