Jordan Clarkson has an incredible car collection. Clarkson is considered to be a walking bucket. He currently stars for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. In his seasoned basketball career, Clarkson is an All-Rookie First Team player and was crowned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Considered to be a spark plug off the bench, Clarkson is one of the most reliable scorers when his team needs to put points on the board. Given Clarkson's impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jordan Clarkson's incredible $256K car collection, with photos.

Clarkson has been in the NBA since 2014. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Clarkson has a net worth of around $25 million. In the 2023 offseason, the onetime NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner signed a two-year contract extension that pays around $28 million. As of late, the Filipino-American guard has been on the trading block.

With Clarkson's skills, the high-scoring guard should prove to be valuable for any playoff contender given that the Utah Jazz are currently in the midst of their rebuilding chapter since breaking up the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. In 2020, Clarkson signed the largest contract of his NBA career, which was a four-year deal worth nearly $52 million.

Apart from a lucrative NBA career, the Utah Jazz scorer has also nabbed a few endorsement deals. These include partnerships with LG Audio, DoorDash, Panini, SmartBro, Arena Plus, Armani Beauty, and many more. As a result, Clarkson can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning the keys to a pair of premium rides for his daily use.

2. Chevrolet Corvette

The cheapest car in Clarkson's collection is a Chevrolet Corvette. For this elite sports car, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year probably shelled out around $45,000.

Although it's the cheapest car in Clarkson's garage, there's no doubt that the Corvette certainly makes its presence felt anywhere it goes. As a result, any car collector will agree that the Corvette isn't cheap by any means.

In terms of features, the Corvette stands out, thanks to its sporty design, coupled with a luxurious interior. As a result, Clarkson should have no problems in terms of speed and style while taking it out for a spin around the city.

Furthermore, this top-of-the-line sports car also features a solid interior, which should provide Clarkson a comfortable and cool driving experience. In addition to the already awesome features in place, Clarkson even had his Corvette customized by Champion Motoring.

The Corvette can reach a maximum speed of 198 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine, allowing it to produce 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it only requires a little less than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for as much as $220,000, the most expensive car in Clarkson's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the Jazz player's garage. It's safe to say that the former All-Rookie First Team player is a huge fan of lavish vehicles.

The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super car qualities. This should allow Clarkson and his loved ones to roam around the city with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations, which make it an ideal vehicle for those long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain and conditions.

Furthermore, this top-tier SUV should also provide enough legroom interior-wise while possessing sufficient cargo space. Thanks to its interior, the Urus provides comfort without sacrificing performance. In fact, the Urus is like a super car with the practicalities and benefits of a versatile SUV. Like the Corvette, Clarkson also had some customizations done on his Urus.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission and can peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Clarkson's incredible $256K car collection.