JR Smith owns an amazing car collection. Smith was a polarizing baller back in the day. Although Smith was involved in many antics, he still won two NBA championships and a Sixth Man of the Year Award. Nowadays, Smith is finishing up his studies at North Carolina A&T State University.

Given Smith's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features JR Smith's incredible $1.1 amazing car collection, with photos.

Smith bagged lucrative paychecks during his time in the NBA. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of around $35 million. With plenty of cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the two-time NBA champion used it to fill up his garage with some his dream cars, based on sources.

6. 2015 Land Rover Range Rover

The cheapest car in Smith's car collection is a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover, which is valued in the market for $83,495. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is considered to be an icon of luxury for many.

In fact, it's one of the best SUVs in the market thanks to its well-designed exterior and interior, providing the best experience for both the driver and passenger.

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. It produces 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds. This elite SUV can also reach a top speed of 141 mph.

5. 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550

Next up on this list is Smith's 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550. Sold in the market for $94,400, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 is one of the most coveted sedans in the market. With a classic design that that also offers comfortable rides, it's easy to see why the two-time NBA champion had to get one for himself.

Deriving its power from a 4.7-liter turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In just under five seconds, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. And thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph.

4. Mercedes-Benz G550

Not only does Smith have one Mercedes, but the former Sixth Man of the Year winner actually owns two, the second of which comes in the form of a $123,600 Mercedes-Benz G550.

Unlike the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550, the Mercedes-Benz G550 is an SUV. The Mercedes-Benz G550 should come in handy when Smith wants to go on long road trips involving passing through the most unforgiving terrains.

Sourcing its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Mercedes-Benz G550 can go as fast as 130 mph. Moreover, it can also accelerate with ease, capable of going from o 60 mph in just under six seconds with the help of its seven-speed automatic transmission.

3. 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Smith was quite explosive during his days in the NBA. But to fortify his collection, the two-time NBA champion picked up a $250,000 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Staying true to the brand, the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 doesn't fall short in terms of power and speed. Moreover, it's easily a head turner when Smith takes it out for a spin.

Built in with a 7.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 355 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a four-speed manual transmission, it can easily top speed at 130 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in exactly 5½ seconds.

2. Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible

An elite super car fit for a two-time NBA champion, it's easy to see why Smith just couldn't resist not having a Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible parked in his garage. For this super car, Smith had to take out $263,553 from his pockets. Like a true Ferrari, the Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible can easily outclass a handful of cars in the market.

In terms of speed, the Ferrari 458 Italia Convertible can peak at 199 mph. In addition to this, it produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.5-liter V8 engine. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just 3.4 seconds.

1. Bentley Mulsanne

Retailed in the market for $303,700, the most expensive car in Smith's car collection is a Bentley Mulsanne. The Bentley Mulsanne is one of the most coveted sedans in the market thanks to a lavish interior and a classy look that easily demands attention on the streets. In addition to this, like a true Bentley, the Bentley Mulsanne doesn't disappoint in terms of performance.

With a 6.8-liter twin-turbocharged engine, it produces 505 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a full speed of 184 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in a little over five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on JR Smith's incredible $1.1 million car collection.