Karl-Anthony Towns has an incredible car collection. Towns is a top-caliber NBA star for the New York Knicks. He is a four-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team player, former Three-Point Shooting Contest champion, and NBA Rookie of the Year.

Given Towns' growing accolades in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Karl-Anthony Towns' incredible $393K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Towns has a net worth of around $70 million. With a successful and lucrative NBA career, it isn't surprising that the NBA All-Star big man opted to live luxuriously. As per sources, Towns decided to splurge on some luxurious rides to fill up his growing car collection.

3. Porsche Taycan

Sold in the market for $82,700, the cheapest car in Towns' collection is a Porsche Taycan. While it's the cheapest car in Towns' garage, any car enthusiast will agree that the Taycan isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the latest luxurious super cars in the market today that certainly gets any car collector's attention.

Furthermore, some NBA and Hollywood fans may recognize this car, as it's the same one that the two-time All-NBA Team player gifted to his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

As one of the top super cars in the market, the Taycan doesn't fall short in terms of style as it boasts a sporty look. Furthermore, there's no doubt that that the Taycan is another Porsche that's built to take over the competition. Not only does it put emphasis on style, but the Taycan is also built to take over the competition.

The Taycan operates on an electric motor. This allows it to produce 482 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Taycan relies on a two-speed automatic transmission paving the way for this EV super car to go as fast as 143 mph, according to Porsche's main website. In just 4½ seconds, the Taycan can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Range Rover Autobiography

The first top-of-the-line SUV in Towns' car collection is a Range Rover Autobiography. The 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year took out $140,000 from his pockets to acquire this elite beast. The Autobiography should be an ideal option for Towns whenever he wants a reliable vehicle for long road trips with his family or friends.

In terms of features, the Autobiography provides a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. But aside from providing a roomy interior for sufficient cargo space and the utmost comfort, the Autobiography is also designed to thrive in the outdoors.

Equipped with off-roading features, the Autobiography is built to thrive in some of the most unforgiving conditions that any regular car wouldn't be able to pass through.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter intercooled supercharger V8 engine, the Autobiography produces 510 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Autobiography can speed up to 140 mph. In just 4½ seconds, this top-tier SUV can go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

The most expensive car in Towns' car collection is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the four-time NBA All-Star paid around $170,000. There's no question that the GLS600 is another eye-catching SUV in his collection. This classy top-of-the-line SUV is ideal for city drives for daily errands.

But more importantly, the GLS600 offers a handful of amenities. These include reclining seats with massaging capabilities, a 12-inch screen, and an elite sound system.

With plenty of amenities to offer, Towns should have no problems riding with comfort, which is perfect after a hard day at practice or a long a game. Furthermore, Towns should also be able to drive around with style when taking out the GLS600 for a spin around the city.

The GLS600 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 550 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. In just less than five seconds, the GLS600 can move from a standstill position to 60 mph, as per Mercedes' official website. Designed with a nine-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line SUV can go as fast as 186 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karl-Anthony Towns' incredible $393K car collection.