Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend is Jordyn Woods. Towns is certainly one of the elite centers in the NBA today. He is a Rookie of the Year winner, an All-Rookie Team member, an All-NBA player, and a four-time All-Star, which has helped Towns amass a net worth of $70 million. And now he's moving to New York after the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to the Knicks.

He also put down roots in Minnesota by purchasing a $4.52 million lake house. However, Towns and Woods recently purchased a home in California near Woods' friend Kylie Jenner. But while Towns has been tearing it up on the NBA hardwood, he's also having a great time romantically, off the court. Let's get to know more about Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

Who is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods was born on Sept. 23, 1997, in Los Angeles. Woods finished her education via homeschooling. Woods' father was a television writer, who once worked on the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On the other hand, her mother was a talent and brand manager. As a result, it isn't surprising that Woods eventually embarked on a Hollywood lifestyle herself.

Jordyn Woods' modeling career

As early as her teenage years, Woods already started modeling. In fact, she once modeled for a prom campaign that made her feel a glimpse of the experience.

In an interview, Woods revealed “My dad lost his job for a while during the writer’s strike, and then my parents got divorced, so I moved around a lot. There was one year where I moved like four times in one year. When I moved to Calabasas, I decided to do home school. I don’t regret it; I did have normal high school friends, and I did go to homecoming. I didn’t go to prom, though. But I did shoot a modeling campaign for prom clothing, which made me feel like I went.”

In 2015, Woods was discovered by Wilhelmina. While Woods never really wanted to pursue modeling as a career, she did see it as an opportunity.

In a conversation with The Cut, Woods confessed “I never really thought about modeling before, but I’m always posting pictures and taking selfies. I modeled when I was like 4 or 5, but that’s not really by choice. I saw it as a good opportunity to start giving back to people and helping influence other girls to be more confident.”

Furthermore, Woods' modeling career saw her walk the New York Fashion Show in 2017. In addition to this, Woods also modeled for Khloe Kardashian's clothing firm, Good American.

Jordyn Woods' acting career

In 2019, Woods made her onscreen acting debut for the music video Gunna: Baby Birkin. Two years later, she also appeared in the music video of Bella Thorne's Shake It.

Woods made her television debut in the series called Grown-ish, where she appeared in a single episode. In 2020, Woods made her first appearance on the big screens by making Vanessa Mass come to life in the film, Trigger.

Jordyn Woods in reality shows

While Woods has tried her hand in acting, there's no question that her rise to fame can be credited due to her appearances in reality shows. Woods first made waves with an appearance at Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she was a friend of Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Woods became friends as early as middle school. As a friend of Jenner, her role grew bigger in the television series Life of Kylie. Woods' other reality show appearances include The Masked Singer and Hip Hop Squares.

Jordyan Woods' business ventures

Given her rise to fame, it isn't surprising that Woods capitalized on her popularity by doing a string of business collaborations. The Trigger actress worked with Additional Elle, in providing plus-sized clothing for women. Furthermore, Woods also worked with online platform Boohoo in launching her personal clothing line.

In 2018, Woods released her own fitness fashion apparel line called Secndnture. After seeing a gap in the market, Woods realized that she had to launch it.

In an interview with WWD, Woods claimed “As a curvy woman, it's harder to find good, cute clothing that inspires you to actually want to work out. Once I realized there was a demand for activewear, I thought, why not make my own?”

Apart from making waves in the fashion industry, Woods is also no stranger to cosmetics. The Life of Kylie star has worked with a string of makeup brands, including Eylure, Kylie Cosmetics, and Too Faced.

Jordyn Woods' scandal with Tristan Thompson

In 2019, Woods made the headlines for the wrong reasons, after it was announced that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods. With the news breaking out, tensions were higher than ever between Woods and the Kardashian family, forcing Woods to move out of Jenner's home after Thompson's split with Kardashian.

In fact, Jenner even once revealed to the public her feelings of betrayal about the scandal. Fortunately, fast-forward to 2023, it seems like Woods and Jenner have repaired their friendship, which precipitated Towns and Woods purchasing the mansion near Jenner.

Jordyn Woods' relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

It's uncertain as to when the couple actually met. However, according to People, it seems like Towns and Woods met through mutual friends. Since then, the couple became best friends before they confirmed dating rumors in 2020. In fact, Woods cherishes the experience of romantically seeing her best friend.

In her Instagram series called Regular-ish, Woods revealed “I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days, and we've been through a lot of bad days together.”

Since then, the couple has been going strong. They've gifted each other cars, words of support, attended public events, and even vacationing together.

The trade to the Knicks certainly is a dramatic change in the lives of the couple, especially after they recently moved to California. Of course, Minnesota was a long ways from California as well. Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods.