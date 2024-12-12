Kyler Murray has an incredible car collection. Murray currently plays as the quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, after a remarkable college career with Texas A&M and University of Oklahoma that saw him earn the coveted Heisman Trophy. The first-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was crowned as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Since then, the Heisman Trophy winner went on to make two Pro Bowl appearances. Coming out of the University of Oklahoma, it's worth noting as well that Murray became the first player to be drafted in the first round in both the NFL and MLB.

In the 2018 MLB Draft, the Oakland Athletics selected Murray in the first round with the ninth-overall pick. However, Murray obviously opted to pursue a professional football career in the NFL. Nowadays, Murray continues to make a significant impact for the Arizona Cardinals.

Given Murray's popularity in sports, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kyler Murray's incredible $239K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Murray has a net worth of around $40 million. In fact, back in 2022, he signed a five-year contract worth more than $230 million. With a lot of cash at his disposal, it isn't surprising that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes picking up a pair of Mercedes to fill his garage.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG C63

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Murray's collection is his Mercedes-Benz AMG C63. For this one, Murray shelled out around $79,200. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, a lot of car enthusiasts will agree that the AMG C63 isn't cheap by any means.

Staying true to the brand of Mercedes, the AMG C63 boasts a sporty look that will easily turn some heads on the road. As a result, it isn't surprising that he loves taking this one for a spin around the city once in a while.

In terms of features, the AMG C63 should give an aura of class and elegance thanks to its premium exterior design that easily demands some attention on the streets.

Furthermore, this top-of-the-line vehicle should also impress Murray with its lovable interior that boasts of a lot of amenities to enjoy coupled with some advanced tech that make it easy to drive while putting a premium on safety.

The AMG C63 is built with a 4.0-liter Bi-Turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 503 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than four seconds.

On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of reaching a top speed of 196 mph, making it the fastest car in Murray's collection.

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

For more photos, click here

Just looking at the cars in Murray's garage, it's obvious that the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is a huge fan of Mercedes. As a result, it isn't surprising that Murray also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.

For this luxurious SUV, the Cardinals quarterback paid around $159,990. It's safe to say that the AMG G63 is the main attraction of Murray's car collection. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world thanks to its combination of comfort and versatility.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips that will require venturing into the outdoors and unknown terrain.

The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult conditions thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie. On top of that, the AMG G63 doesn't sacrifice its premium features, still keeping it an icon of luxury.

Deriving its power from a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 480 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just more than five seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph, and it has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kyler Murray's incredible $239K car collection.