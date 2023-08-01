Thus far, it's safe to say that LaMelo Ball is living up to the expectations as one of the best guards in the NBA today for the Charlotte Hornets. In his young NBA career, Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. He is a Rookie of the Year winner, an All-Rookie First Team member, and an All-Star. Also, Ball signed a five-year contract extension recently with the Hornets worth $260 million.

With Ball's promising career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features LaMelo Ball's $1.2 million car collection.

Like a lot of athletes, Ball is a big fan of luxurious SUVs and sports cars. He doesn't have a family to look after just yet, which should allow him to buy cars based on his personal needs and taste. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, LaMelo Ball has a net worth of around $20 million. With that kind of money and the max contract extension, maybe Ball can finally move out of Cam Newton's condo and buy his own place.

With plenty of money to spare, mostly from lucrative NBA and endorsement deals, Ball can very well afford to buy and to maintain some cars. He currently owns a trio of SUVs and a pair of sports cars in his collection. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Ball's car collection.

1. Mercedes-AMG G63

From city roads to rough terrains, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is certainly capable of taking the punishment. Inclusive of Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires, Ball should have no problems worrying about traveling to places that would give the typical car a beating.

Valued at $180,000, it is the cheapest car in Ball's collection. However, it's absolutely not a slouch. Equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine with transmission that reaches up to nine gears, Ball will have no problems reaching a maximum speed of 149 mph. It also has the capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

For more photos of the car, go to the Mercedes-AMG website.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo

You can never go wrong when you own a Lambo. In fact, the Gallardo is just one of the best. Ball coughed up $185,000 to get himself a Lamborghini Gallardo. Powered by a 5.2L V10 engine, the Gallardo can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds.

With a top speed of 202 mph, the Gallardo allows not only Ball to rule the basketball court but also the streets. Although NBA fans weren't happy with Ball showing off his Gallardo, his father LaVar Ball was certainly happy to reward his son. Moreover, Kevin Durant was also supportive of the young baller.

For more photos of the car, check out this MotorTrend review.

3. Lamborghini Urus

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Ball, one Lamborghini isn't enough. In fact, he has two. Although not a sports car, the $229,495 Lamborghini Urus is still a sleek looking SUV that stands out while driving around the city. Boasting of Neon Yellow colors, Ball's Urus further magnifies that fact.

Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Urus is a perfect vehicle for Ball to drive around the city of Charlotte. But despite being a SUV, it hasn't veered away from the classic qualities of a true Lamborghini. Built with an eight-gear transmission, the Urus can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

For more photos of the car, see this Edmunds review.

4. Ferrari F8 Tributo

If you love sports cars, then you must love a Ferrari. For Ball, with his passion for sports cars, he certainly had to have a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The former NBA Rookie of the Year probably shelled out $282,000 to materialize his Ferrari dreams.

Staying true to the brand, the Ferrari F8 Tributo is built with a 3.9L twin-turbocharged engine that produces 710 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, Melo should have no problems going fast, as the F8 Tributo can go up to 211 mph. It also can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds. Given Ball's speed and agility on the court, he has shown that he deserves to drive a Ferrari like the F8 Tributo.

For more photos of the car, go to the Ferrari website.

5. Rolls Royce Cullinan

An NBA All-Star should certainly drive an All-Star car. In fact, Ball probably couldn't resist having a luxurious car like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The All-Star shelled out $341,250, which is Ball's most expensive car in his collection.

Powered by a 6.7L twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Rolls Royce Cullinan certainly deserves a place in Ball's growing car collection. The high-end SUV is equipped with an eight-gear transmission. As a result, it is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 151 mph. Furthermore, it also has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 1/2 seconds.

For more photos of the car, go to the Rolls-Royce website.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on LaMelo Ball's $1.2 million car collection.