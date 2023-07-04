LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. Ball is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. He is a Rookie of the Year winner and a onetime All-Star. For this piece, let's take a closer look at LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2023.

LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $20 million

LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

LaMelo Ball was born on August 22, 2001, in Anaheim, Calif. He attended Chino Hills High School, where he also started his basketball career. Ball was crowned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year after leading Chino Hills to a 35-0 record while averaging 16.4 points per outing as a freshman. As a sophomore, he improved his numbers to 26.7 points per game. Later on, Ball would finish his education at SPIRE Academy.

After a stellar high school career, Ball was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN. Although he was considered to be a top guard of his class, questions regarding his amateur status and signature shoe deal with his father's Big Baller Brand ultimately prevented college basketball programs from offering Ball any scholarships.

LaMelo Ball's professional overseas stint

Congratulations to LaMelo Ball on being named an NBA All-Star 🙌 The former Next Star becomes the first-ever #NBLxNBA player in history to be selected. pic.twitter.com/0buuDHNQjY — NBL (@NBL) February 7, 2022

After opting to skip college, Ball and his older brother LiAngelo Ball decided to play overseas. They both inked one-year deals with Lithuanian basketball club Prienu Vytautas. The Ball brothers were paid at most $500 on a monthly basis. With Prienu Vytautas, Ball finished with averages of 6.5 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Apart from playing in Lithuania, Ball also suited up in Australia's NBL with the Illawarra Hawks. Ball received a much-improved payday of $500,000 for a single season. The Chino Hills high school standout would average 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 dimes per game. For his efforts, Ball was named NBL Rookie of the Year before sitting out the rest of the NBL season due to a foot injury.

LaMelo Ball's stint with the Los Angeles Ballers

While Ball played overseas, the young guard further built his case to be a top pick after opting to play for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association. Ball didn't receive any financial compensation for suiting up in the JBA. Nevertheless, he still averaged 39.6 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per outing. For his efforts, Ball was named a JBA All-Star and JBA champion.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaMelo Ball's NBA career

After a fresh stint with the Illawarra Hawks, Ball declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. In the draft, the NBL Rookie of the Year winner was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Shortly after, Ball signed a four-year rookie deal worth $35 million. With Ball getting drafted into the league, he officially joined his older brother Lonzo Ball, who also plays in the NBA.

In his rookie season, Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. For his efforts, the Hornets guard was named Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie First Team.

Avoiding the sophomore jinx, Ball had an even more impressive second season in the NBA. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. For a stellar sophomore year, Ball was named to his first All-Star Game appearance.

In the 2022-2023 season, Ball averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, after only 36 games, Ball suffered a fractured right ankle, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Despite suffering an injury, the Hornets secured their future by rewarding Ball with a lucrative five-year contract worth $260 million. With a massive contract extension, it seems like the Hornets are convinced that Ball will be the face of their franchise.

LaMelo Ball's endorsement deals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops)



Back in his amateur days, Ball signed a signature shoe deal with his father's brand called Big Baller Brand. In fact, the shoe was branded as MB1, which sold for $395 at retail stores. With the deal, Ball became the first high school player to earn a shoe deal.

However, before playing in the NBA, the Hornets star already inked a deal with major brand PUMA. While Ball ended his relationship with the Big Baller Brand, the 2021 Rookie of the Year winner signed a lucrative multiyear shoe deal worth $100 million. With Ball signing the PUMA endorsement deal, he became the only rookie of his class to sign a shoe deal before the 2020-2021 season began.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2023?