Luis Suarez is a world-class football star who currently plays for Inter Miami of MLS. With several accolades in soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a soccer sensation like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Luis Suarez's incredible $452K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suarez has a net worth of around $70 million. With a lucrative and successful soccer career, it isn't surprising to see the Uruguay striker splurge on some of the best cars in the market to fill up his garage, as per sources.

5. Audi Q7

The cheapest car in Suarez's collection is an Audi Q7, which is valued in the market for around $69,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Suarez's garage, the Q7 isn't cheap by any means. Furthermore, it's considered to be one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market.

In fact, the Q7 is capable of keeping in step with some super cars in the market thanks to its elite performance. It's wort noting that Suarez owns one as part of Audi's sponsorship.

The Q7 is built with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Q7 can reach a maximum speed of 145 mph. Furthermore, in exactly 5½ seconds, the Q7 can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

4. Cadillac Escalade

Next up on this list is a standout SUV in Suarez's garage is the Cadillac Escalade. For this top-tier SUV, the Inter Miami star shelled out $69,000, which is tied with the Audi Q7 for the cheapest car in Suarez's collection. The Escalade is a staple among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its lavish interior filled with amenities that should treat the soccer star like royalty.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 403 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can move from a standstill to 60 mph in exactly 6½ seconds. When it comes to speed, the Escalade can peak at 117 mph with the help of a six-speed automatic transmission.

3. Audi RS6 Avant C7

Suarez isn't exactly fond of sports cars. However, he did make space for one in the form of the Audi RS6 Avant C7, which cost him around $96,600. While this may not be familiar among US citizens, the RS6 Avant C7 is a hit in the UK market. In fact, the La Liga star fancied one to the point he had to pick one up for himself.

The RS6 Avant C7 gets its power from a 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 597 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The RS6 Avant C7 has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and this super car can go as fast as 174 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just less than four seconds.

2. BMW X5

Another luxury SUV in Suarez's collection is a BMW X5. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Uruguay national team star paid around $102,000, which is tied for the most expensive car in his collection. Aside from a sharp exterior, the X5's main attraction is its lavish and roomy interior that should provide the utmost comfort for the Inter Miami star.

The X5 is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. In just under eight seconds, the X5 can go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, the X5 can attain a top speed of 130 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for $102,000, tied for the most expensive car in Suarez's collection is the Land Rover Range Rover, which costs the same amount as the BMW X5. The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious interior that assures comfort.

The Range Rover produces 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 130 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than eight seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Luis Suarez's incredible $452K car collection.