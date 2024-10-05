Neymar, also known as Neymar da Silva Santos, is a decorated professional soccer star. The Al Hilal attacking midfielder is recovering from a major knee injury. Given Neymar Jr.'s popularity in soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Neymar Jr.'s insane $15 million car collection, with photos.

Given Neymar has won numerous awards, it isn't surprising that he's a highly paid athlete. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar has a net worth of around $250 million. With a lucrative soccer career, it isn't surprising that the iconic soccer star has splurged on some supercars, according to sources.

8. 2022 e.wave X

The cheapest car in Neymar's car collection is a 2022 e.wave X, which is valued at $26,835. As an ambassador of the brand, it isn't surprising that the legendary soccer star also has one for himself. As the name suggests, the 2022 e.wave X is powered by a single electric motor. This allows it to produce 107 horsepower. Furthermore, it's capable of reaching a top speed of 90 mph.

7. 2017 Audi RS7

Given that Audi was a sponsor of FC Barcelona, Neymar was given a 2017 Audi RS7 for free. It's worth noting that one of these is retailed in the market for $129,500. Powered by a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine, it produces 605 horsepower and 517 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. In terms of speed, the 2017 Audi RS7 can peak at 190 mph.

6. 2011 Ferrari 458 Spider

A lot of people dream of owning a Ferrari, including soccer star Neymar. As a result, he decided to pick up a 2011 Ferrari 458 Spider for himself, which probably cost him around $207,060. It's safe to say that not a lot of supercars in the market can match the 2011 Ferrari 458 Spider in terms of design and performance.

Built with a 4.5-liter V8 engine, it produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. With the help of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 2011 Ferrari 458 Spider can reach a top speed of 199 mph.

5. 2018 Audi R8 Spyder

A ride that easily stands out, there's no wonder Neymar had to get a 2018 Audi R8 Spyder, which is valued for around $208,100. The second Audi in his garage, this edition will surely turn heads the same way Neymar makes emphatic plays on the pitch.

Built with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. In just 3.4 seconds, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph, thanks to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Moreover, this supercar can go as fast as 204 mph.

4. 2020 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

Not only does Neymar have one, but he actually has two Ferraris in his car collection. The second one comes in the form of a 2020 Ferrari GTC4Lusso. For this masterpiece, Neymar had to take out $303,750 from his pockets.

Equipped with a 6.3-liter V12 engine, it produces 680 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, designed with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can easily go from standstill to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. When it comes to speed, this supercar can speed up to 208 mph.

3. 2004 Maserati MC12

There's no doubt Neymar is a fan of supercars. In fact, he also owns one of the most coveted vehicles in the market in the form of the 2004 Maserati MC12, which costs around $810,000.

Sourcing its power from a 6.0-liter V12 engine, it produces 624 horsepower and 581 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this work of art can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3½ seconds. It also has no problems with speed, capable of going full speed at 205 mph.

2. 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Speaking of supercars, not a lot can match the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan. Boasting of a futuristic design without compromising speed and performance, it's one of the best cars in Neymar's car collection at $2.3 million.

Deriving its power from a 7.0-liter V12 engine, it produces 820 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. In just a hairline below three seconds, the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. It's also capable of running at 208 mph.

1. 2014 Lamborghini Veneno

The most expensive car in Neymar's car collection is the 2014 Lamborghini Veneno, which retails for around $11 million. While it has an extravagant price tag, the 2014 Lamborghini Veneno is in a lot of car enthusiasts' wish list for a reason.

Equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it produces 740 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque. In terms of going fast, this supercar is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 221 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in only under three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Neymar's insane $15 million car collection.