n a heart-wrenching turn of events, Neymar, the Brazilian soccer sensation currently playing for Al-Hilal, faces a devastating setback after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, reported by GOAL. The injury forced him off the field in first-half stoppage time, leaving fans and teammates in shock.

Following medical scans, it was confirmed that Neymar would undergo surgery, marking another challenging period for the star player. Expressing his deep disappointment, Neymar took to Instagram, calling it “the worst moment.” Despite his despair, he vowed to come back stronger, acknowledging the support he would need from his family and friends during this trying time.

“It's not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery,” Neymar wrote in his emotional post. “I have faith, even too much…But the strength I put in the hands of God so that he can renew mine. Thanks for the messages of support and love.🙏❤️”

This injury comes after a difficult year for Neymar, who earlier underwent surgery for an ankle injury during a Ligue 1 fixture with Paris Saint-Germain, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The latest setback means Neymar might miss the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season and raises doubts about his participation in the upcoming Copa America next summer.

The news is not only a blow for Al-Hilal but also for the Brazil national team, losing a key player during a crucial phase. Fans worldwide are sending their best wishes to Neymar as he faces yet another challenging road to recovery. Stay tuned for updates on his progress and return to the pitch.