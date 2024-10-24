Paolo Banchero has a surprising car collection. Banchero is one of the top rising stars in the NBA today. He currently suits up for the Orlando Magic, who are aiming to become relevant once again in the league. Thus far, Banchero has been blossoming into a certified star since the Magic drafted him with the first-overall pick at the 2022 NBA Draft.

After earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors and making the NBA All-Rookie First Team, the Magic star was declared as an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career during the 2023-2024 NBA season. The Magic will continue to build around Banchero as they try to mount a run back into the NBA championship conversation.

Given Banchero's rise in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Paolo Banchero's incredible $158K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Banchero has a net worth of around $2 million. It's worth noting that after the Magic drafted him, the former NBA Rookie of the Year winner agreed to a four-year rookie deal worth roughly around $50 million, based on Spotrac.

With a growing NBA career filled with potential, it isn't surprising to see Banchero capable of affording to live a lavish lifestyle. But unlike his NBA counterparts, Banchero has limited his garage thus far to two cars, as per sources.

2. 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The least expensive car in Banchero's car collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is valued in the market for around $70,000. There's no doubt that the Jeep Grand Cherokee is also the most versatile car under the name of the Orlando Magic star.

While it's the cheapest car in his collection, the Jeep Grand Cherokee also holds memories that Banchero would like to forget. According to reports, Banchero found himself in hot water for his role in a DUI case.

In terms of features, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior, which should easily house Banchero's bulky frame and stature. In addition to this, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is built for the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

As a result, the Jeep Grand Cherokee should come in handy for Banchero whenever he opts to engage in long road trips with his family and friends.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is built with a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in around 3½ seconds, the Jeep Grand Cherokee can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

On the other hand, this top-tier SUV can attain a top speed of 160 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Cadillac Escalade

The most expensive car in Banchero's car collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the former NBA Rookie of the Year shell out around $88,000. The Cadillac Escalade is a favorite among professional athletes thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's rampant in the garage of big-time sports stars.

Given that the Cadillac Escalade is a popular vehicle among celebrities, it isn't surprising that Banchero joined the bandwagon. In fact, Banchero has made the Cadillac Escalade his daily ride.

In terms of features, the Cadillac Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. Additionally, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings thanks to its enormous leg room.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Cadillac Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Cadillac Escalade only requires a little less than seven seconds to move from zero to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

While the Cadillac Escalade does come at a hefty cost, the Cadillac Escalade is as practical as it gets. It provides the practicalities of an SUV in luxurious fashion. As a result, the NBA All-Star forward just had to get one for himself.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Paolo Banchero's incredible $158K car collection.