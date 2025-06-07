As the Orlando Magic prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, the organization is reportedly positioned as one of the most active teams in the trade market. Following a first-round playoff exit to the Boston Celtics, Orlando has entered the offseason with a clear shift toward a “win-now” mentality, centered around rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

In recent weeks, the franchise unveiled a full rebrand, including a new logo and updated jerseys, signaling the beginning of a new era. Now, attention has turned to reshaping the roster, with league insiders identifying the Magic as a team aggressively pursuing upgrades.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently reported that Orlando has emerged as a key team to watch in the trade market this summer.

“I think Orlando is another team to watch. I really do,” Fischer said. “I’ve heard a ton of buzz so far… they're clearly making calls, and seem to be a team that's going to be a factor on the guard market. They've got a couple scenarios to make trades to open up the full mid-level exception. They've got a lot of wide range of salaries above the mid-level, below $30 million, around $30 million to package together to go out and make any number of moves.”

Magic explore $25M in trade packages, eye mid-level targets like Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Opening up the full mid-level exception would give the Magic the flexibility to pursue additional talent in free agency, including Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Orlando is already being discussed as a potential suitor.

“Next season's full mid-level exception will be worth more than three times what Alexander-Walker made last season at $14.1 million,” Stein reported. “With rumbles already in circulation that Orlando is a team to watch as a potential suitor.”

These developments come alongside a recent report from Hardwood Paroxysm, which revealed the Magic are exploring ways to package roughly $25 million in salary to acquire multiple offensive-minded players. The move would aim to improve a unit that struggled to produce throughout the 2024-25 season.

“Orlando is indeed shifting its approach, as it sounded like in their postseason pressers, towards making major upgrades,” the outlet reported. “Sources believe they are looking to package around $25 million in salary for various players to give the offense the jump it needs.”

Despite boasting one of the NBA’s top-ranked defenses, Orlando finished the regular season ranked 27th in points per game and last in three-point shooting percentage. Their offensive struggles carried over into the postseason, where they averaged just 93.6 points per game—lowest among all playoff teams.

With two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (No. 16 and No. 25), and a strong young foundation led by Banchero and Wagner, the Magic appear primed to be one of the most aggressive teams in the league this offseason.