As the Orlando Magic prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, the organization is reportedly positioned as one of the most active teams in the trade market. Following a first-round playoff exit to the Boston Celtics, Orlando has entered the offseason with a clear shift toward a “win-now” mentality, centered around rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

In recent weeks, the franchise unveiled a full rebrand, including a new logo and updated jerseys, signaling the beginning of a new era. Now, attention has turned to reshaping the roster, with league insiders identifying the Magic as a team aggressively pursuing upgrades.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently reported that Orlando has emerged as a key team to watch in the trade market this summer.

“I think Orlando is another team to watch. I really do,” Fischer said. “I’ve heard a ton of buzz so far… they're clearly making calls, and seem to be a team that's going to be a factor on the guard market. They've got a couple scenarios to make trades to open up the full mid-level exception. They've got a lot of wide range of salaries above the mid-level, below $30 million, around $30 million to package together to go out and make any number of moves.”

Magic explore $25M in trade packages, eye mid-level targets like Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at Target Center
© Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Opening up the full mid-level exception would give the Magic the flexibility to pursue additional talent in free agency, including Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Orlando is already being discussed as a potential suitor.

Article Continues Below
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates after play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.
Magic rumors: Orlando wants to make $25 million trade to help Paolo BancheroJulian Ojeda ·
Magic launch new era with throwback-style jerseys for 2025-26 season
Magic launch new era with throwback-style jerseys for 2025-26 seasonJulian Ojeda ·
Karl-Anthony Towns photoshopped in Magic jersey
Magic offseason trade proposal for Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks’ ECF lossBailey Bassett ·
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) saves a ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
NBA rumors: Magic a ‘potential suitor’ for highly coveted Timberwolves free agentTroy Finnegan ·
Magic news: Orlando favored for potential Darius Garland trade
Magic favored for potential Darius Garland tradeJake Faigus ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Cavs insider floats Darius Garland-Jalen Suggs trade ideaJoey Mistretta ·

“Next season's full mid-level exception will be worth more than three times what Alexander-Walker made last season at $14.1 million,” Stein reported. “With rumbles already in circulation that Orlando is a team to watch as a potential suitor.”

These developments come alongside a recent report from Hardwood Paroxysm, which revealed the Magic are exploring ways to package roughly $25 million in salary to acquire multiple offensive-minded players. The move would aim to improve a unit that struggled to produce throughout the 2024-25 season.

“Orlando is indeed shifting its approach, as it sounded like in their postseason pressers, towards making major upgrades,” the outlet reported. “Sources believe they are looking to package around $25 million in salary for various players to give the offense the jump it needs.”

Despite boasting one of the NBA’s top-ranked defenses, Orlando finished the regular season ranked 27th in points per game and last in three-point shooting percentage. Their offensive struggles carried over into the postseason, where they averaged just 93.6 points per game—lowest among all playoff teams.

With two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (No. 16 and No. 25), and a strong young foundation led by Banchero and Wagner, the Magic appear primed to be one of the most aggressive teams in the league this offseason.