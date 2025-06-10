The Los Angeles Dodgers delivered a much-needed statement win Monday night, edging out the San Diego Padres 8-7 in a tense extra-inning battle. Fueled by clutch hitting and a gutsy finish from Tanner Scott, L.A. secured a thrilling victory in a crucial NL West showdown.

Scott, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason, was brought in specifically for nights like this. While his early numbers raised questions about the contract, Monday’s performance helped quiet some of the noise. The veteran reliever entered in the 10th inning with a two-run lead and allowed one run on one hit, striking out two to earn the save and cap off a chaotic but impressive team win.

The action intensified in extra innings when Andy Pages came through with a clutch RBI single to give the Dodgers a 7-6 lead. Moments later, Tommy Edman ripped a laser up the middle, plating another run and pushing the lead to 8-6, sending the Dodgers’ dugout into a frenzy. The team quickly posted the highlight on X, formerly Twitter.

ANDY AND TOMMY CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/FoJOUjrxK2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after the final out, the Dodgers’ account celebrated the win with a post and graphic that captured the final score after 10.

“#DodgersWin! FINAL (10): #Dodgers 8, Padres 7”

The win marks a key shift for the Dodgers bullpen, which had come under fire in recent weeks. Scott’s performance followed a shaky June 2nd outing against the New York Mets, but since then he’s delivered multiple scoreless appearances and two critical saves. His ERA has stabilized, and his command has improved in high-leverage moments.

The first game of the Dodgers vs. Padres series delivered all the drama you’d expect from two NL West contenders. With the win, Los Angeles improves its hold near the top of the division and may have found renewed confidence in its late-inning plan.

For Scott, it wasn’t just another save. It was a signature moment—and one the Dodgers hope signals more stability at the back end of their bullpen as the season heats up.