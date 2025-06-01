The New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of this season. It was an all-in move that resulted in the Knicks making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, but they ultimately lost to the Indiana Pacers. Some experts, including Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, think that New York should again make a blockbuster trade, this time by sending Towns out of town. The justification behind this take is that Towns is streaky offensively, he is limited defensively, and his pairing alongside Jalen Brunson was oftentimes ineffective in the postseason.

Towns and Brunson are both stars, and although the rest of the Knicks' current lineup is filled with defensive beasts, opposing teams, like the Pacers, were able to target the duo because of their defensive shortcomings. The odds of New York trading Towns just one year after adding him are low. After all, the Eastern Conference will be weaker next season with Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard being sidelined, along with the chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded to a team in the West. The Knicks' 2024-25 season was far from a failure, too, so there is no reason to overreact.

Even so, superstar trades are more common than ever before in the NBA. Blockbuster deals are a league-wide norm, and it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Towns could be moved again. If the center were traded, there might be no better fit than the Orlando Magic.

Magic trade proposal for Karl-Anthony Towns

Magic receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti

Knicks receive: Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, Mo Wagner, 2025 first-round pick No. 16, 2027 first-round pick

The Magic finished last in the NBA in 3-point shooting this year. Towns just so happens to be the best 3-point shooting center of all time. Orlando has tons of depth and a treasure trove of draft picks to offer in a trade, so now is the time to make a move for a superstar who can help get them over the top.

Towns, a career 40% shooter from deep, would provide much-needed spacing to an Orlando team led by slashers such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Those three would form one of the best trios of stars in the NBA, and the Magic could turn from just an up-and-coming team into a program ready to win the championship.

As mentioned earlier, defense is the concern with Towns, but the Magic have enough weapons on that end to mask his flaws. While they'd lose some defense by trading Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic would still hold onto Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black, Banchero, and Wagner, all of whom thrive on the less glamorous side of the court.

Would the Knicks trade Karl-Anthony Towns?

It is unlikely that the Knicks would trade Karl-Anthony Towns just a year after adding him, especially because the team made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Not to mention, this trade proposal from the Magic probably doesn't net the Knicks enough high-end rotation talent. Even so, there are justifications for why New York shouldn't hang up if teams come calling about the big man.

For starters, Towns is one of the most expensive players in the NBA, and navigating megadeals has never been harder before because of the new salary cap rules. Additionally, Tom Thibodeau loves defensive-minded players, and if the Knicks had to choose between keeping Towns and Brunson, they'd likely hold onto the point guard.

This proposal would land New York plenty of defensive talent and a lot more depth. Thibodeau is known for having a short rotation and playing his starters for heavy minutes, but he might have to change that philosophy going forward because of how beat up his players are come playoff time. To his credit, he did extend the rotation more than usual against Indiana.

Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr. are two strong defensive players. Isaac can guard inside or out, and Carter is a solid rim protector with enough mobility to thrive in pick-and-roll defense, too. Injuries have plagued both players throughout their careers, but Mo Wagner is included in this deal as frontcourt insurance. Wagner was having a Sixth Man of the Year-caliber season before he suffered an ACL injury.

Cole Anthony could contribute as a spark-plug scorer as well. The point guard from UNC averaged double-digit scoring figures every season of his career until this year when a deeper roster lessened his role. He averaged 16.3 points per game just a few seasons ago, and considering he is only 25 years old, he could get back to his old scoring ways with a change of scenery. Jett Howard is a worthwhile project, too. The Michigan product is an excellent shooter who hasn't been given much of a shot in the NBA, but he was selected in the lottery as recently as 2023.

The lack of star return would likely prevent the Knicks from pulling the trigger on this trade. The team might need a completely new identity, though, one which includes more bench depth. This trade from the Magic would provide that depth and bring in enough big-man talent to replace Karl-Anthony Towns' minutes.