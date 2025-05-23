Veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes the Orlando Magic have the foundation and mindset needed to contend for a championship — and he’s made it clear that bringing a title to Central Florida is at the top of his list.

Speaking on the latest episode of Above the Rim with DH12, hosted by recently elected Hall of Famer Dwight Howard, Caldwell-Pope reflected on his goals with the Magic and compared Orlando’s trajectory to that of the Oklahoma City Thunder — a team currently in the Western Conference Finals.

“I want to do something that you had the opportunity to do and it should’ve happened, but I want to bring one to Orlando,” Caldwell-Pope said, referencing Howard’s near-title run with the Magic in 2009.

Caldwell-Pope, 32, joined Orlando ahead of the 2024–25 season, signing a three-year, $66 million deal to provide championship experience and defensive leadership to a young Magic core. The two-time NBA champion had previously played key roles with the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers during their respective title runs. However, his first season in Orlando was marred by injuries across the roster.

The Magic were forced to navigate extended absences from key players, including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner — the latter two suffering season-ending injuries. Despite those setbacks, Orlando finished 41–41, won the Southeast Division for the second straight season, and made the playoffs for the second consecutive year before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws parallels between Magic and Thunder

Caldwell-Pope struggled to find a consistent rhythm in his new role, averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Still, his experience and leadership remained valuable for a team focused on internal growth and postseason development.

On the podcast, Howard jokingly remarked, “Boy, if you bring a chip to Orlando, they will give you one of those Iverson statues.”

Caldwell-Pope smiled before explaining that helping build something meaningful in Orlando was a key factor in his free-agency decision. He referenced the Oklahoma City Thunder — a fellow young and ascending team — currently leading the Timberwolves 2–0 in the Western Conference Finals.

“That was like my reasoning for coming to this team,” he said. “They [are] young, they scrappy, they’re ready. If we all can just put it together.”

In addition to offering a championship perspective, Caldwell-Pope said he aims to help younger teammates remain focused on long-term development and opportunity.

“The young guys that we have, man, they [are] really good,” he said. “It’s just like I always tell them, don’t get mad, man, it’s an opportunity, you gotta wait on it. They don’t see the vision right now… relax, because the more you pout, that’s how you get up out of there.”

As Orlando prepares for an offseason that front office leadership has labeled as a shift to “win-now,” Caldwell-Pope’s veteran presence will remain a central part of that effort, both on the court and in the locker room.