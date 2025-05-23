Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has received high praise from many across the NBA, but veteran teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offered one of the most emphatic endorsements yet — with an NSFW twist.

During a recent appearance on Above The Rim with DH12, the podcast hosted by newly inducted Hall of Famer Dwight Howard, Caldwell-Pope opened up about his first season in Orlando and praised Banchero’s maturity, basketball IQ, and skill level.

“He’s a smart young kid,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I was surprised like how he think the game, how it slows down for him… Me coming over there and being a vet for him, I just talked more about what do you see. And he was able to break that down — it was easy for me to help him out.”

The two-time NBA champion continued with detailed insight into his on-court conversations with the 22-year-old forward, explaining how Banchero’s court vision and offensive versatility make him a unique talent to play alongside.

“I always tell him, you see a pass, make a pass, because they [are] going to double you every time,” Caldwell-Pope said. “What you’re going to be great at is screening, rolling, getting in that pocket — his mid-range is f**king killer — or when you’re in the post, face up, see what they give you. And him being mentally strong like that, his game just took off.”

Paolo Banchero’s postseason leap and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s leadership fuel Magic’s rising expectations

Banchero delivered a strong third season for Orlando despite being limited to 46 games due to a torn oblique in the first half of the year. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.

The former No. 1 overall pick elevated his game even further in the postseason. During Orlando’s five-game series against the Boston Celtics, Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and an impressive 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Magic last offseason on a three-year, $66 million deal, was brought in to add veteran leadership and championship experience to a young roster led by Banchero and Franz Wagner. While his individual production dipped in 2024–25, Caldwell-Pope remained a respected voice in the locker room and offered a steady defensive presence throughout the year.

The Magic concluded the regular season with a 41–41 record, capturing their second consecutive Southeast Division title and playoff appearance before falling to the Celtics in the first round. With the front office signaling a “win-now” approach this offseason, Banchero’s continued development — especially under the guidance of veterans like Caldwell-Pope — remains central to Orlando’s trajectory.

As the franchise looks to take the next step, Banchero’s blend of size, skill, and poise at such a young age has made him the unquestioned cornerstone of the Magic’s future. And with Caldwell-Pope giving him high marks — mid-range and all — the expectations heading into Year 4 are only growing louder.